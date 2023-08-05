 Vivo Y53 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo Y53

Vivo Y53

Vivo Y53 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y53 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y53 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
VivoY53_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
VivoY53_FrontCamera_5MP
VivoY53_Ram_2GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P30298/heroimage/112849-v2-vivo-y53-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY53_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P30298/heroimage/112849-v2-vivo-y53-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY53_4
VivoY53_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
VivoY53_FrontCamera_5MP"
VivoY53_Ram_2GB"
VivoY53_3"
VivoY53_4"
Key Specs
₹9,990
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
8 MP
5 MP
2500 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹9,990
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
8 MP
2500 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹ 9,990
Buy Now

Vivo Y53 Price in India

Vivo Y53 price in India starts at Rs.9,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y53 is Rs.9,990 on amazon.in.

Vivo Y53 price in India starts at Rs.9,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y53 is Rs.9,990 on amazon.in.

Vivo Y53 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 2500 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • 2500 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.0
  • F2.2
  • Yes
  • Yes, Screen flash
Design
  • 144.2 mm
  • 71.4 mm
  • 7.6 mm
  • 137 grams
  • Crown Gold, Space Gray
Display
  • 220 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 16:9
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 66.78 %
  • 540 x 960 pixels
General
  • No
  • Y53
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • vivo
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • April 10, 2017 (Official)
  • Funtouch OS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 308
  • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 2 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • vivoCloud, WPS
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo Videos

View all
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Vivo Y53