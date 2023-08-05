Vivo Y53 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y53
Vivo Y53 (Space Grey)
₹9,990
Buy Now
Vivo Y53 price in India starts at Rs.9,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y53 is Rs.9,990 on amazon.in.
Vivo Y53 price in India starts at Rs.9,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y53 is Rs.9,990 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.