Vivo Y53 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y53 Vivo Y53 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y53 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y53 now with free delivery.