Vivo Y20i Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo Y20i Summary

Vivo Y20i was launched in 2020. It's a budget smartphone with Halo FullView Display having 2.5D body, which is light and ergonomic. It has a triple rear camera configuration, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a big battery with smooth performance. Funtouch OS 10.5 runs on top of Android 10 in Vivo Y20i. The smartphone is 8.41mm thick and weighs 192.3g. It comes in two colour variants: Dawn White and Nebula Blue.



Price



The Vivo Y20i is priced at Rs 11,990 for its lone model with 3+64GB configuration.



Storage



The Vivo Y20i has an internal storage of 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Vivo Y20i is equipped with a capacitive multi-touch HD+ (1600×720) IPS LCD display. The display is 6.51 inches in size and has a pixel density of 270ppi. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9.



Processor



The Vivo Y20i is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 1.8GHz octa-core processor, based on 11nm technology. It comes with an inbuilt Adreno 610 graphic card.



Camera



The handset comes with a triple rear camera configuration that includes a 13MP main camera, a 2MP Bokeh camera, and a 2MP macro camera. A front-facing 8MP camera is available for selfies. Multiple scene modes are available on the Vivo Y20i, including Portrait, Photo, Video, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Time-Lapse and Professional.



Battery



The Vivo Y20i comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery.



Top rivals



Redmi 10 Prime, Oppo A31 2020, Infinix Note 10 and Realme Narzo 50A are amongst Vivo Y20i's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, USB 2.0 and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo Y20i. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and Galileo are amongst different location tools available. Ultra Game Mode with 4D game vibration 2.0 and Multi-Turbo 3.0 are also included on the phone.



