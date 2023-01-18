 Vivo Y20i Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y20i

    Vivo Y20i is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 15,490 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y20i from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y20i now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,490
    64 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Vivo Y20i Summary

    Vivo Y20i was launched in 2020. It's a budget smartphone with Halo FullView Display having 2.5D body, which is light and ergonomic. It has a triple rear camera configuration, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a big battery with smooth performance. Funtouch OS 10.5 runs on top of Android 10 in Vivo Y20i. The smartphone is 8.41mm thick and weighs 192.3g. It comes in two colour variants: Dawn White and Nebula Blue.

    Price

    The Vivo Y20i is priced at Rs 11,990 for its lone model with 3+64GB configuration.

    Storage

    The Vivo Y20i has an internal storage of 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Vivo Y20i is equipped with a capacitive multi-touch HD+ (1600×720) IPS LCD display. The display is 6.51 inches in size and has a pixel density of 270ppi. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9.

    Processor

    The Vivo Y20i is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 1.8GHz octa-core processor, based on 11nm technology. It comes with an inbuilt Adreno 610 graphic card.

    Camera

    The handset comes with a triple rear camera configuration that includes a 13MP main camera, a 2MP Bokeh camera, and a 2MP macro camera. A front-facing 8MP camera is available for selfies. Multiple scene modes are available on the Vivo Y20i, including Portrait, Photo, Video, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Time-Lapse and Professional.

    Battery

    The Vivo Y20i comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery.

    Top rivals

    Redmi 10 Prime, Oppo A31 2020, Infinix Note 10 and Realme Narzo 50A are amongst Vivo Y20i's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, USB 2.0 and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo Y20i. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and Galileo are amongst different location tools available. Ultra Game Mode with 4D game vibration 2.0 and Multi-Turbo 3.0 are also included on the phone.

    Reference-

    https://www.vivo.com/in/products/y20i https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/vivo-y20i-price-in-india-96746%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Vivo Y20i Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    Design
    • 8.4 mm
    • 164.4 mm
    • Dawn White, Nebula Blue
    • 192.3 grams
    • 76.3 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 81.57 %
    • 20:9
    • 270 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Y20i
    • Funtouch OS
    • September 3, 2020 (Official)
    • vivo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 3 GB
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
    • 11 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Side
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
