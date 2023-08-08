 Vivo Y56 4gb Ram Price in India (08 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Y56 4GB RAM

Vivo Y56 4GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 20,480 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y56 4GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y56 4GB RAM now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 08 August 2023
Key Specs
₹20,480
128 GB
6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
50 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Vivo Phones Prices in India

Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 233 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Vivo Y56 4gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • F1.8
  • Yes
  • S5KJN1, ISO-CELL
  • F2.0
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 184 grams
  • Yes, Splash proof, IPX4, IP5X
  • 8.1 mm
  • Orange Shimmer, Black Engine
  • 164 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Dust proof
  • 75.6 mm
Display
  • 20:9
  • IPS LCD
  • 401 ppi
  • 90.6 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • 84.31 %
General
  • Android v13
  • Funtouch OS
  • Y56 4GB RAM
  • Yes
  • July 6, 2023 (Official)
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • vivo
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • No
Performance
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Vivo Y56 4gb Ram