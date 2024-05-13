Vivo X Fold 3 Pro set to unfold in India: From display size, hinge mechanism to camera - what to expect

Vivo is gearing up to release its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, in India next month, according to recent reports. This will mark the first time Vivo launches a foldable phone in the Indian market, expanding beyond its previous launches limited to China.. The buzz around its arrival intensified when the smartphone appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website and the Geekbench database.

While Vivo has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the X Fold 3 Pro and its Indian debut, a recentleak from MySmartPrice has spilled the beans on various aspects, from its display to its chipset and battery.

More about Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Eclipse Black

Eclipse Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage See full Specifications

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Hinge Mechanism

The X Fold 3 Pro is poised to be a pioneer in foldable technology, introducing a Carbon Fibre Keel component in its hinge mechanism. This innovation aims to keep the device lightweight for easy portability while ensuring durability, with testing by TœV Rheinland guaranteeing reliable folding for up to 12 years and enduring 500,000 folds.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications (Expected)

In terms of specs, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to come with a 6.53-inch cover display and an 8.03-inch inner AMOLED LTPO folding display. These screens will offer high resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and impressive features like Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Under the hood, it is likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with an Adreno GPU for top-notch graphics performance. With up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of up to 1TB utilising UFS4.0 technology, it promises seamless performance. Operating on OriginOS 4, based on Android 14, the device ensures a smooth user experience.

In the camera department, the X Fold 3 Pro is expected to boast a 50MP ultra-sensing primary camera with OIS, a 64MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, along with a V3 imaging chip for enhanced capabilities. For selfies and video calls, users can expect a 32MP front camera seamlessly integrated into the device.