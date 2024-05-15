 Vivo Y200 Pro launch in India: Expected features, camera specs and price revealed | Mobile News

Vivo Y200 Pro launch in India: Expected features, camera specs and price revealed

Speculations surrounding the upcoming Vivo Y200 Pro smartphone in India have intensified, with leaks shedding light on its anticipated features and price range.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2024, 12:01 IST
Vivo Y200
As anticipation mounts, rumours swirl regarding the Vivo Y200 Pro's imminent debut in India, promising enhanced features and competitive pricing. (vivo)

The smartphone market is abuzz with rumors of Vivo's latest offering, the Y200 Pro. While yet to be officially announced, recent online speculation sheds light on its purported features and expected price range. Let's delve into the details surrounding this anticipated release.

Key Features and Price Range:

The Vivo Y200 Pro is rumored to be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India, as reported by 91Mobiles. Notably, it's touted to boast the segment's slimmest 3D curved display, promising a visually immersive experience. Additionally, speculations suggest that it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, ensuring smooth performance. Moreover, users can anticipate a high refresh rate of 120Hz, enhancing overall display fluidity.

More about Vivo Y200 Pro
Vivo Y200 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.78 inches Display Size
₹24,999
Check details
See full Specifications
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Camera Enhancements:

In the realm of photography, the Vivo Y200 Pro is expected to introduce significant upgrades. Reports hint at the inclusion of an anti-shake camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), catering to users' needs for steady shots. Furthermore, enhancements for night photography and portrait mode are anticipated, promising improved versatility in capturing various scenarios.

Certification and Launch Speculations:

Recent sightings of the Vivo Y200 Pro on certification websites, including a listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the model number V2401, fuel speculations of an imminent India launch. However, earlier leaks in March associated the device with the model number V2303, hinting at a potential rebranding strategy. Notably, this model was linked to the Vivo V29e, suggesting similarities in design and specifications.

As anticipation builds for the Vivo Y200 Pro's official unveiling, enthusiasts eagerly await confirmation of its features and availability. With rumors hinting at impressive specifications and a competitive price range, it remains to be seen how Vivo's latest offering will fare in the Indian market.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 May, 12:01 IST
Tags:
Trending: is your phone hacked? 6 warning signs to look out for samsung galaxy z fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners ipad air 2024 vs ipad air 2022: what’s new? check in-depth specs, features, price comparison infinix gt 20 pro set to launch in india via flipkart; check expected specs, features and more iphone 16 price to be increased compared to iphone 15 series: know how much more you may have to pay iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make iphone 16 launch: camera, performance and all details so far about pro models vivo x100 ultra with 200mp periscope camera launched: all details about this powerful smartphone for photographers samsung galaxy a54, a34 now receiving one ui 6.1 update samsung galaxy m55 5g review: is it worth buying this smartphone at rs. 26,999?
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo Y200 Pro launch in India: Expected features, camera specs and price revealed
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands
Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Mother's day gifts ideas: From Ubon, Boat Rockerz to OnePlus, check top 5 neckband earphones
Mother's day gifts ideas: From Ubon, boAt Rockerz to OnePlus, check top 5 neckband earphones
Your old TV just became a powerful PC with computing sticks
Your old TV just became a powerful PC with computing sticks
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
Itel S24 budget smartphone with 108MP AI camera launched
Itel S24 budget smartphone with 108MP AI camera launched: Check out specs, features and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets