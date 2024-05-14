 Vivo X100 Ultra with 200MP periscope camera launched: All details about this powerful smartphone for photographers | Mobile News

Vivo X100 Ultra with 200MP periscope camera launched: All details about this powerful smartphone for photographers

Vivo's latest flagship smartphone, the X100 Ultra, showcases groundbreaking camera technology and top-tier specifications, setting a new standard in mobile photography.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 14 2024, 10:29 IST
Vivo X100 Ultra
The Vivo X100 Ultra combines cutting-edge camera technology with top-tier performance, redefining the smartphone photography experience. (vivo)

Vivo has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the X100 Ultra, setting a new standard in mobile photography and performance. With groundbreaking camera technology and impressive specifications, the X100 Ultra promises to redefine the smartphone experience.

Vivo X100 Ultra Camera System:

At the heart of the X100 Ultra is its revolutionary camera system, boasting cutting-edge features that push the boundaries of mobile photography. The device is equipped with a 1-inch type main camera utilizing Sony's LYT-900 sensor, delivering exceptional clarity and detail. Additionally, the periscope camera, featuring a 1/1.4" ISOCELL HP9 sensor co-developed with Samsung, sets a new benchmark with its 200MP resolution and 3.7x optical zoom capability.

More about Vivo X100
Vivo X100
  • Stargaze Blue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹42,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Vivo X100 Ultra Imaging Technologies:

Vivo introduces its proprietary BlueImage algorithm, the culmination of eight years of development, aimed at addressing common photography challenges such as backlighting and low-light conditions. This innovative algorithm, coupled with thevivo V3+ imaging chip, ensures unparalleled image quality and processing power. Furthermore, the main camera's gimbal stabilization and ultrawide lens contribute to capturing stunning photos and videos in any situation.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo X100 Ultra Display and Performance:

The X100 Ultra boasts a curved 6.78-inch E7 LTPO AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 1-120Hz, delivering an immersive viewing experience. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and configurable with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, the device offers lightning-fast performance and responsiveness. Additionally, the 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired and 30W wireless charging ensures long-lasting usage.

With its groundbreaking camera system, innovative imaging technologies, and top-of-the-line specifications, the Vivo X100 Ultra represents a significant leap forward in smartphone innovation. Packed with features aimed at enhancing the photography and user experience, the X100 Ultra sets a new standard for flagship smartphones. Scheduled for open sales in China starting on May 28, the X100 Ultra is poised to captivate consumers with its unparalleled capabilities and performance.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 May, 10:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: ipad air 2024 vs ipad air 2022: what’s new? check in-depth specs, features, price comparison samsung galaxy z fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners iphone 16 price to be increased compared to iphone 15 series: know how much more you may have to pay iphone 16 launch: camera, performance and all details so far about pro models excited about iphone 14 pro and iphone 14 pro max? this leak may change your mind samsung galaxy m55 5g review: is it worth buying this smartphone at rs. 26,999? apple iphone 16: price, release date, specs, and more iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make no more iphone 13 pro this year? it's alright, don't be sad: know why iphone 14 leaks that may not become true! apple, can you make these happen?
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo X100 Ultra with 200MP periscope camera launched: All details about this powerful smartphone for photographers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11: Get exclusive rewards and know how to redeem codes

Best Deals For You

Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Series 9 gets a substantial price drop during Amazon Sale - Check offers
YouTube Premium’s AI-powered 'Jump Ahead' feature takes you to relevant video sections - Details
YouTube Premium’s AI-powered 'Jump Ahead' feature takes you to relevant video sections - Details
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Price drop alert! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G now at an unbeatable discount on Amazon!
Poco announces discounts on Poco X6 Pro, other smartphones during Flipkart, Amazon sale
Poco announces discounts on Poco X6 Pro, other smartphones during Flipkart, Amazon sale
iQOO 12
iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets