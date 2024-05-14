Vivo X100 Ultra with 200MP periscope camera launched: All details about this powerful smartphone for photographers

Vivo has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the X100 Ultra, setting a new standard in mobile photography and performance. With groundbreaking camera technology and impressive specifications, the X100 Ultra promises to redefine the smartphone experience.

Vivo X100 Ultra Camera System:

At the heart of the X100 Ultra is its revolutionary camera system, boasting cutting-edge features that push the boundaries of mobile photography. The device is equipped with a 1-inch type main camera utilizing Sony's LYT-900 sensor, delivering exceptional clarity and detail. Additionally, the periscope camera, featuring a 1/1.4" ISOCELL HP9 sensor co-developed with Samsung, sets a new benchmark with its 200MP resolution and 3.7x optical zoom capability.

Vivo X100 Ultra Imaging Technologies:

Vivo introduces its proprietary BlueImage algorithm, the culmination of eight years of development, aimed at addressing common photography challenges such as backlighting and low-light conditions. This innovative algorithm, coupled with thevivo V3+ imaging chip, ensures unparalleled image quality and processing power. Furthermore, the main camera's gimbal stabilization and ultrawide lens contribute to capturing stunning photos and videos in any situation.

Vivo X100 Ultra Display and Performance:

The X100 Ultra boasts a curved 6.78-inch E7 LTPO AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 1-120Hz, delivering an immersive viewing experience. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and configurable with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, the device offers lightning-fast performance and responsiveness. Additionally, the 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired and 30W wireless charging ensures long-lasting usage.

With its groundbreaking camera system, innovative imaging technologies, and top-of-the-line specifications, the Vivo X100 Ultra represents a significant leap forward in smartphone innovation. Packed with features aimed at enhancing the photography and user experience, the X100 Ultra sets a new standard for flagship smartphones. Scheduled for open sales in China starting on May 28, the X100 Ultra is poised to captivate consumers with its unparalleled capabilities and performance.

