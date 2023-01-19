 Vivo Z1 Pro 6gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Z1 Pro 6GB RAM

    Vivo Z1 Pro 6GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Z1 Pro 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Z1 Pro 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33922/heroimage/134985-v1-vivo-z1-pro-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33922/images/Design/134985-v1-vivo-z1-pro-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33922/images/Design/134985-v1-vivo-z1-pro-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33922/images/Design/134985-v1-vivo-z1-pro-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33922/images/Design/134985-v1-vivo-z1-pro-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Vivo Z1 Pro 6GB RAM Price in India

    Vivo Z1 Pro 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.16,990. The lowest price of Vivo Z1 Pro 6GB RAM is Rs.19,999 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Z1 Pro 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 32 MP
    • 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • 01h 49m 31s
    • No
    Camera
    • F1.78
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Single
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    Design
    • Sonic Black, Sonic Blue, Mirror Black
    • 162.39 mm
    • 201 grams
    • 77.33 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.85 mm
    Display
    • 395 ppi
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 90.77 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19.5:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 83.17 %
    General
    • July 3, 2019 (Official)
    • Z1 Pro 6GB RAM
    • Yes
    • Funtouch OS
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • vivo
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 0.752 W/kg, Body: 0.402 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • 22.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    • Adreno 616
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 51.5 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • 64 GB
    Vivo Z1 Pro 6gb Ram