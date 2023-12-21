9 best budget smartwatches: Check out these amazing last-minute Christmas gift ideas

9 best budget smartwatches: Smartwatches have now become immensely popular due to their advanced features, attractive style, advanced technology offerings, ability to protect the wearer's health, keep up to date with office and personal work and much more. Over the years, the power and innovation of wearable technology is increasing and people are shifting towards smart technology. With the smartwatch, users can stay aware of their health and fitness, app notifications, calling, music, and others. These smart features make human life smart and easier.

However, there are a variety of smartwatches available in the market with different price ranges, features and specifications. If you are someone who is looking for the best budget smartwatches then we are here to help. We have curated a list of 9 best budget smartwatches from top brands such as Noise, Boat, Realme and more. Check the list of smartwatches below and the right choice which suits your requirements.

What to look for in a budget smartwatch?

Watch sturdiness: Before investing in a smartwatch, make sure to thoroughly look at what material the smartwatch is made up of and how durable it will for the long run. Also, check if the buttons are working fine and the strap quality is good.

Features: Always prepare a list of your requirements, and look for a smartwatch that has all the features you need such as health tracking features, sports modes, Bluetooth calling, GPS, etc.

Tracking accuracy: In a budget smartwatch, one must ensure that the tracking accuracy of the watch is credible and generates the right information in terms of step counting, heart rate monitoring. Blood sugar level tracing, etc.

Battery life: Lastly, check how many days the smartwatch can last and what time it takes to get recharged. This is an important aspect of buying a smartwatch as a user must not worry about charging the watch every now and then.

9 Best budget smartwatches

Boat Lunar Vista Smartwatch:

For easy viewing, the smartwatch features a massive 1.52-inch HD display with up to 550 nits peak brightness. It also comes with the Always on Display feature which enables you to view the home screen without having to repeatedly use the wake gesture. The smartwatch features a functional Crown for easy navigation and smooth control. The smartwatch offers more than 100 watch faces through which users can customize their watch based on their style.

The watch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts as it features more than 100 sports modes. Additionally, the smartwatch also features health monitoring functionalities such as Heart Rate tracking, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Sleep Monitoring, Menstruation Cycle tracking, and more. It also supports Bluetooth calling and voice assistants such as Google and Siri. Lastly, it boasts IP67 Dust for Sweat and Splash Resistance, making it suitable for various environments and activities.

Specifications Display: 1.52-inch Battery: 290mAh Water resistance: IP67 Bluetooth: Yes Brightness: 550nits

2. Noise Endeavour smartwatch:

Second on this list of 9 best budget smartwatches is the Noise Endeavour smartwatch. This smartwatch comes with an eye-catching design and impact-resistant build for sporty users. The Noise smartwatch features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits peak brightness for effective outdoor viewing. Additionally, it features Always On Display with 100+ watch faces to select the ones which match your style the most. Its smart features include SOS technology which activates emergency calls to your favorite contact when the SOS button is pressed 5 times. It also features Bluetooth calling which enables users to check call logs and save 10 contacts on the watch.

The Noise Endeavour smartwatch comes with Noise Health SuiteTM features such as a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. It also offers several sports modes for fitness enthusiasts. It also includes daily features such as reminders, weather, world clock, alarm, stopwatch and timer. It offers up to 7 days of battery life and 2 days with Bluetooth calling. All these features make it one of the best budget smartwatches.

Specifications Display: 1.46-inch Battery: Up to 7 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth: 5.3 Brightness: 600 nits

3. Boat Lunar Tigon Smartwatch:

The Boat smartwatch comes with a premium design and various features in a budget range which may come to your liking. The Boat Lunar Tigon Smartwatch features a 1.45-inch AMOLED display with 600nits peak brightness, wake gesture and Always On Display. The smartwatch comes with a vibrant Ocean Ridge Strap, combining aesthetics with comfort for a fashionable and comfortable accessory. Additionally, it also has different strap colors such as Active Black, Metal Gold, and Steel Black.

The smartwatch is rated IP67 for dust, sweat, and splash resistance, providing durability in various environments. The Boat watch also features Bluetooth calling which ensures clear and seamless communication directly from your wrist. It comes with a Functional Crown for effortless navigation and daily interactions with the smartwatch. It offers various Health Monitoring features such as heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. It has more than 100 sports modes which actively track your physical activities such as steps, calories, and others.

Specifications Display: 1.45-inch Battery: 290mAh Water resistance: IP67 Bluetooth: 5.1 Brightness: 600nits

4. BeatXP Nexus Smartwatch:

The next one in this list of 9 best budget smartwatches is the BeatXP Nexus, which comes with a unique design and amazing features that may come to your liking. The smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. The watch is also connected with the Always On Display feature to get quick updates without using the watch keys. Its Bluetooth calling is equipped with EzyPair Technology which enables seamless call management directly from your wrist, ensuring connectivity without sacrificing style.

It comes with 24/7 Health Tracking features like routine checks on vital factors such as heart rate, sleep patterns, SpO2 levels, and personalized menstrual cycle reminders. The BeatXP Nexus watch features a Rotary Multifunctional Crown which makes it easy to navigate through the watch's various features. This feature enhances the watch's usability and style. The watch comes with more than 100 sports modes from yoga to intense training.

Specifications Display: 1.78-inch Battery: Up to 7 Days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth: 5.2 Brightness: 1000 nits

5. Fastrack Reflex Play:

Fastrack is one of the best watch companies which has introduced some amazing smartwatches. One of the best budget smart watches from Fastrack is the Reflex Play which comes with various offerings. The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with Always on Display feature. Fastrack also offers more than 100 watch faces which users can customize based on their preferred style.

The smartwatch offers various Health Suite features such as Blood Pressure Monitor, 24 X7 Heart rate monitor, SPO2 (Blood Oxygen Level) Tracker, Women's Health tracker, Sleep Monitoring, and more. It offers more than 25 Multi-Sports including Cricket, Football, Basketball, Yoga, and more. The smartwatch is scratch, water and dust resistant with IP67 rating. Additionally, the Fastrack Reflex Play offers up to 7 days of battery life to enjoy all the watch features without any worry.

Specifications Display: 1.3-inch Battery: Up to 7 Days Water resistance: IP67 Bluetooth: 5.0 Brightness: -

6. Fire-Boltt Quantum Luxury:

If you are looking for a smartwatch which looks like an analogue watch but performs like a smartwatch, then Fire-Boltt Quantum Luxury is the one for you. Due to its unique design and features, it is considered one of the best budget smartwatches. The Fire-Boltt Quantum Luxury features a 1.28-inch Premium HD display with up to 350nits peak brightness. It comes with high-grade stainless steel for durability and premium style.

This watch lasts for 7 days without Bluetooth calling and 2 days with extensive use. Charge the watch for 15 minutes for a 20 percent charge and for an hour for 80 percent. The watch is backed by a 350mAh battery for a lasting experience. The watch offers 128MB of memory which enables users to store their favourite music as Local Music and play it whenever they want using the inbuilt speaker in the smartwatch. It also enables users to connect TWS earbuds to the smartwatch. It offers smart health monitoring features such as Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen Level, sleep, and more.

Specifications Display: 1.28-inch Battery: 350 mAh Water resistance: Bluetooth: IP67 Brightness: 350nits

7. NoiseFit Halo:

The next on the list of best budget smartwatches is the NoiseFit Halo. The smartwatch is a perfect blend of style and amazing features, therefore, it may come to your liking. The NoiseFit Halo comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED round display with Always on Display feature. You can pair the NoiseFit Halo to the NoiseFit app to track your progress over time, get health updates, compete with friends and share your achievements.

The smartwatch features Bluetooth version 5.3 with a single chip calling for hassle-free connections. It has a Bluetooth calling feature which is powered by Tru SyncTM for an advanced calling experience. It comes with Smart touch technology in which you can double tap to wake up the screen, cover the screen with your palm to turn off the display and cover the screen with your palm during an incoming call to put it on silent.

Additionally, it comes with Noise Health Suite which monitors, blood oxygen levels, sleep, heart rate, stress, and more. It comes with 100 sports modes through which users can take care of their fitness.

Specifications Display: 1.43-inch Battery: 300mAh Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth: 5.3 Brightness: 500 nits

8. Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro:

On the eighth spot in this list of 9 best budget smartwatches is the Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro. Realme is known to introduce innovative products which is acknowledged by its user base. Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro is one such device which can be known as the best budget smartwatch from the company. The smartwatch features a massive 1.75-inch HD Super Bright Touchscreen Display which comes with 100 cool watch faces that you can customize based on your style. It supports high-precision dual-satellite GPS for precise route info, step tracking and activity monitoring.

The smartwatch is backed by a Long-lasting 390mAh battery that provides uninterrupted usage for up to 2 weeks because every goal matters. It comes with Smart AIoT Control which enables users to control Realme smart devices right from their wrist. Use Realme Link to sync Watch 2 Pro with your phone and monitor your workout history, change watch settings and much more. Additionally, the Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro offers 90 dedicated sports modes for daily fitness and monitors health. It also comes with Smart Notification which provides you app notification on your wrist.

Specifications Display: 1.75-inch Battery: 390mAh Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth: 5.0 Brightness:600 nits

9. PTron Reflect Classic:

The last device on this list of 9 best budget smartwatches is the PTron Reflect Classic. The smartwatch features a Large 2.01-inch Full Touch TFT HD display with 600nits peak brightness. The smartwatch supports a metal frame which gives it a premium look. Its smart features include a dual Screen, SOS, Social Notifications, Voice Assistant, Noise Detection, Built-in Game, Calculator, Raise and wake Display, BT Music/Camera Control, 6 Menu Styles, DND and weather Information, and more.

The smartwatch comes with 8 Active Sports Mode and health trackers such as Heart Rate Check, SpO2 Check, Blood Pressure Check, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Alert, Step Count, Calories Burnt and more. It also features a built-in mic and loudspeaker for Bluetooth calling. It also supports voice assistants such as Google and Siri. It claims to offer up to 5 days of battery Life.

Specifications Display: 2.01-inch Battery: Up to 5 Days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth: 5.0 Brightness: 600nits