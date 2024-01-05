10 best New Year deals: From Noise, boAt to Mivi, boost your sound experience in 2024

10 best New Year deals: The year 2024 has arrived and one of the major things you should look to improve is your experience with music. Yes, it is time to give your sound experience a boost in 2024. So, have you bought something for yourself yet? If not, don't worry. There are a number of New Year deals currently available on different e-commerce platforms. So, you still have time to get yourself a New Year gift, and that too with an exciting discount. Amazon has rolled out huge price drops on various earbuds brands and we have made a list of 10 best new year deals, including Noise Buds VS104, Mivi Duopods A25, boAt Airdopes 121v2, and more. Check out the best New Year deals list below: Products included in this article 71% OFF Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), 13mm Driver,Low Latency, BT v5.2 (Mint Green) (24,268) 73% OFF Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with 40Hours Battery, 13Mm Bass Drivers & Made in India. with Immersive Sound Quality, Voice Assistant, Touch Control (Black) (38,180) 56% OFF boAt Airdopes 121v2 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds with Upto 14 Hours Playback, with Mic, 8MM Drivers, Battery Indicators, Lightweight Earbuds & Multifunction Controls(Midnight Blue) (208,731) 73% OFF pTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear Earbuds with 32Hrs Total Playtime, Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control TWS, with Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, IPX4 & Voice Assistance (Blue) (154,272) 57% OFF boAt Immortal 121 TWS Earbuds with Beast™ Mode(40ms Low Latency) for Gaming, 40H Playtime, Blazing LEDs, Quad Mics ENx Signature Sound, ASAP™ Charge(10 Mins= 180 Mins)(Black Sabre) (6,328) 45% OFF JBL Tune 130NC in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds with Mic, ANC Earbuds(Upto 40Db), Customizable Bass with Headphones App, 40Hrs Playtime, Legendary Sound, 4 Mics for Clear Calls, Bluetooth 5.2 (Blue) (32,600) 74% OFF Boult Audio Z40 Pro with 100H Playtime, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, Premium Rubber Grip Case, 10mm Bass Drivers, Made in India TWS Bluetooth 5.3 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds (Lavender) (14,674) 57% OFF boAt Airdopes 190 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Beast Mode(50ms) for Gaming, 40H Playtime, Breathing LEDs, Signature Sound, Quad Mics Enx Tech, ASAP Charge & BT v5.3(Black Sabre) (8,110) 72% OFF Wings Flobuds 200 Made in India Wireless Earbuds Transparent Case, 13mm Drivers, Smart ENC, 50 Hrs Total Playtime, Gaming Mode 40 ms Low Latency, Voice Assistant Support. (2,360) 69% OFF boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds with 32 dB ANC, 42 HRS Playback, 50ms Low Latency Beast™ Mode, IWP™ Tech,Signature Sound,Quad Mics with ENx™,ASAP™ Charge,USB Type-C Port & IPX5(Green) (230,322)

Why to buy wireless earbuds:

Hassle-free experience: Wireless earbuds provide you with a hassle-free audio experience. You can move freely without worrying about the tangling of wires.

Active lifestyle: You adopt an active lifestyle including running, sports, and more with wireless earbuds.

Seamless music experience: Wireless earbuds have excellent sound quality and they often come with active noise cancellation.

Comfort: Wireless earbuds provide ample comfort. You can wear them for a longer time without hurting your ears.

Noise Buds VS104

The first on the list of 10 best New Year deals is Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds. These earbuds offer an astonishing 45 hours of playtime. The quad microphones, equipped with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), guarantee clear conversations, adapting seamlessly to any environment.

These earbuds feature Instacharge technology, a brief 10-minute charge provides an astounding 200 minutes of playtime. They boast low latency of up to 50ms, these earbuds are perfect for immersive gaming, eradicating any audio lag during your gaming sessions. The 13mm driver produces a rich and precise sound, hitting the perfect notes every time and elevating your overall audio experience.

These earbuds come with colorful ear tips, allowing you to tailor your music style to your preferences. The Bluetooth v5.2 and Hyper SyncTM technology ensure instantaneous, lag-free connections, while the IPX5 water resistance safeguards your device from splashes.

Playtime: Up to 45-hours playtime

MIC: Quad mics with ENC

Instacharge: 200 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge.

Low latency: up to 50ms

Speaker Driver: 13mm

Bluetooth: v5.2

water resistance: IPX5

2. Mivi Duopods A25

Next on the list of Best New year deals is Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless In-Ear Earbuds with Mic. Proudly made in India, these earbuds are locally designed and manufactured, showcasing a commitment to global competition and local innovation. Note that achieving optimal sound quality and call performance is contingent on proper earbud tip size and positioning in the ear.

These wireless earbuds deliver studio-quality sound, setting a benchmark in the market for audio excellence. Boasting a 7.5-hour battery life, extendable to an impressive 40 hours with the charging case, these earbuds ensure your music never misses a beat.

Backed by a one-year warranty, Mivi DuoPods A25 are adventure-proof with splash and sweat resistance. These earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 for robust connectivity. These earbuds seamlessly pair with your device for a hassle-free experience. The touch intuitive controls allow you to manage music playback, calls, and activate voice assistants with a simple tap.

Long Playing Hours: 7.5-hour battery life

Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Intuitive Controls: yes

3. boAt Airdopes 121v2 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds

The boAt Airdopes 121v2 In-Ear True Wireless Earbuds in Active Black, a perfect blend of functionality and style. These earbuds redefine convenience with a playback of up to 3.5 hours per charge and an additional 10.5 hours of playtime with the compact and sleek charging case, ensuring non-stop music for your on-the-go lifestyle.

Crafted with a lightweight dual-tone design, each earbud weighs a mere 4g, providing a comfortable and immersive music experience. The powerful 8mm drivers deliver a rich auditory experience across the frequency spectrum of 20Hz to 20KHz, letting you groove all day long.

The battery LED indicator on the carry cum charge case keeps you informed about the remaining power, ensuring you're never caught without your favorite tunes. The Airdopes 121v2 boasts easy-access multifunction button controls, including stereo calling features, offering a seamless user experience.

You can experience true wireless freedom with Bluetooth v5.0, ensuring real-time audio delivery. Access your voice assistant with a single press of the Multifunction Button, adding a layer of convenience to your daily activities. Backed by a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase, It can be the 10 best New Year deal.

Playback- 3.5H with each charge and an additional 10.5H playtime with the included charging case

Lightweight- around 4g per earbud

Frequency - 20Hz-20KHz

Drivers- 8mm drivers

Battery Indicator- battery LED indicator

Bluetooth- Bluetooth v5.0.

Voice Assistant-instant voice assistant

4. pTron Bassbuds Duo

The fourth on the list of 10 best New Year deals is pTron Bassbuds Duo in-ear earbuds These true wireless earbuds operate on Bluetooth 5.1, ensuring quick pairing and a seamless wireless range of 10 meters. With an ergonomic and lightweight design, the touch-sensitive buds offer an ergonomic fit and easy controls.

Delivering Hi-Fi stereo audio through a 13mm large driver, these earbuds boast dual microphones for crystal-clear stereo calls. The impressive 32 hours of total playtime, including the case, ensures uninterrupted music on the go. Equipped with IPX4 water and sweat resistance, these earbuds are ideal for active lifestyles. Type-C fast charging adds convenience, while voice assistance and passive noise cancellation enhance the overall user experience. Backed by a 1-year warranty, the pTron Bassbuds Duo offers full music and call controls in a compact charging case, ensuring compatibility and reliability for a diverse range of users.

‎True Wireless Earbuds: yes

Bluetooth: 5.1

Quick-pairing: 10M Seamless Wireless Range

Touch Sensor Buds: yes

Speaker driver: 13mm Large Driver;

Playtime: 32Hrs of Total Playtime with Case

Water/Sweat-proof: IPX4

5. boAt Immortal 121 TWS Earbuds

Next on the list of 10 best New Year deals is boAt Immortal 121 TWS Earbuds in Black Sabre, designed to enhance your gaming experience with the exclusive BEAST Mode, delivering an incredibly low latency of 40ms. Immerse yourself in extended gaming sessions as these earbuds provide a generous total playtime of 40 hours, with each charge offering 10 hours of uninterrupted gameplay.

Not just about performance, the Immortal 121 adds a touch of flair to your gaming ambiance with its dazzling RGB LEDs, allowing you to set the vibes according to your preference. The boAt Signature Sound takes center stage, providing an enthralling audio experience that accompanies you through every level of your gaming missions.

Communication is crystal clear with the ENx technology-enabled Quad Mics, ensuring superior call quality and making sure you're heard distinctly in every conversation. The ASAP Charge technology is a game-changer, granting the earbuds an impressive 180 minutes of playtime with just a quick 10-minute charge.

Equipped with Bluetooth version 5.3, the Immortal 121 ensures seamless connectivity, keeping you in sync with your gaming world. Elevate your gaming setup with the perfect blend of performance, aesthetics, and innovation found in the boAt Immortal 121 TWS Earbuds.

Low Latency- 40ms.

Playback- 40 hours including 10 hours of playtime per charge.

Blazing- RGB LEDs

ASAP Charge- 180 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes.

Connectivity- Bluetooth version 5.3

6. JBL Tune 130NC

The JBL Tune 130NC In-Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds boast Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology with four built-in mics. These earbuds allow you to focus on your music by minimizing unwanted audio distractions. Enjoy an impressive 40 hours of playtime, with 30 hours from the earbuds and an additional 10 hours from the case when Bluetooth and ANC are off.

Personalize your listening experience using the JBL Headphones App, offering customization options for ANC settings, gesture controls, EQ settings, and more. The four microphones ensure crystal-clear audio for hassle-free stereo calls, while Smart Ambient and TalkThru features enhance your awareness of surroundings and enable quick chats without removing the earbuds.

These earbuds provide 2 hours of playtime with just a 10-minute charge and a full charge from zero to 100 within 2 hours. Now you can enjoy music seamlessly with JBL's Pure Bass Sound, delivered by smartly designed 10mm drivers with a Dot form factor for a pulsating audio experience.

Playtime: upto 40 hours

Mics: 4

SPEED CHARGE: 10 minutes of charging provides upto 2 Hours of playtime, while you can completely charge from Zero to 100 within 2 Hours.

Speaker driver: 10mm drivers

7. Boult Audio Z40 Pro

The seventh on the list of best New Year deals is Boult Audio Z40 Pro Truly Wireless In-Ear Earbuds. These earbuds offer an astounding 100-hour playtime on a single charge. Perfect for extended journeys or work marathons, these earbuds ensure uninterrupted music, podcasts, or calls. With Quad Mic ENC technology, four strategically placed microphones eliminate background noise, delivering crystal-clear communication during calls and voice commands.

In gaming mode, the Z40 Pro provides an ultra-low 45ms latency, ensuring audio syncs seamlessly with on-screen action for an immersive gaming experience. Boasting powerful 10mm bass drivers, these earbuds deliver deep, thumping bass, enhancing your music across various genres. The premium rubber grip case offers a secure and comfortable fit, complemented by feather-touch controls for effortless adjustments.

Featuring ultra-fast Type-C charging, the Z40 Pro minimizes waiting times and maximizes music enjoyment, making them ideal for those on the move.

Playtime: 100-hour playtime on a single charge.

Mic: Quad Mic ENC

Gaming mode: 45ms Low Latency Gaming Mode

Speaker drivers: 10mm Bass Drivers

Charging: Ultra Fast Type-C Charging

8. boAt Airdopes 190

The boAt Airdopes 190 True Wireless Earbuds in Black Sabre bring a rich set of features to enhance your audio experience. With a focus on gaming, the BEAST Mode ensures an incredibly low 50ms latency, providing a seamless and lag-free gaming and entertainment experience, guaranteeing your sessions remain consistently smooth.

These earbuds offer an impressive total playtime of up to 40 hours, with each earbud providing up to 10 hours of playtime individually. The powerful 10mm audio drivers deliver an immersive auditory experience, capturing the essence of boAt's signature sound quality.

For communication, the Airdopes 190 employ Quad Mics with ENx Tech, canceling out unwanted background noises during voice calls for clear and uninterrupted conversations. The ASAP Charge feature allows for a quick 10-minute charge to provide up to 180 minutes of playtime, ensuring you're always ready to go.

The IWP tech simplifies usage by instantly powering on the earbuds as soon as the case lid is opened when the earbuds are inside. Bluetooth v5.3 wireless technology ensures a reliable and seamless connection, contributing to an overall enhanced and convenient listening experience. It comes with breathing LEDs adding a touch of style and makes it a best New Year deal

Playback- 40HRS, including up to 10HRS of playtime per earbud.

Drivers- 10mm audio drivers.

ASAP Charge- up to 180 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging.

Bluetooth- Bluetooth v5.3

9. Wings Flobuds 200

The ninth on the list of best New year deals is Wings Flobuds 200. These earbuds come with integrated 13 mm drivers and True Wireless Stereo (TWS). These earbuds elevate calls and music playback with Smart Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, minimizing background noise for superior sound clarity and an immersive audio escapade.

For gaming aficionados, Flobuds 200 present a dedicated game mode with an impressive 40 ms low latency. Enjoy lag-free, responsive gaming, taking your gaming sessions to unprecedented heights.

Boasting a remarkable total playtime of up to 50 hours, including 10 hours on the earbuds themselves, these earbuds ensure uninterrupted wireless listening.

Speaker drivers:13 mm high-fidelity drivers

Smart ENC: yes

Dedicated gaming mode: low latency of up to 40 ms

Playtime: up to 50 hours

10. boAt Airdopes 141

The last on this list of best New Year deals is the boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds in Bold Black. These earbuds redefine the audio experience with an impressive 42-hour playback time, including 6 hours of nonstop use for the earbuds. You can elevate your gaming sessions with the BEAST mode, ensuring real-time audio and low latency for an immersive gaming experience.

Each earbud is equipped with a built-in mic and ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation technology. Immerse yourself in the renowned boAt Signature Sound for a captivating auditory journey.

You can now experience convenience with the ASAP Charge feature, providing 75 minutes of playtime with just a 5-minute charge. The Type C interface in the carry case adds to the efficiency. Instantly connect to your morning playlists through the Insta Wake N' Pair technology, activating the earbuds as soon as you open the case cover.

With these earbuds, you can worry less about water and sweat, thanks to the IPX4 rating, ensuring the earbuds' resilience. The boAt Airdopes 141 blends cutting-edge technology, extended playtime, and seamless connectivity.

Playback- playback time of up to 42 hours including the 6 hours.

ASAP Charge- 75 min of playtime in just 5 min of charge

IP Rating- IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance

3 best features for you:

Earbuds Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Noise Buds VS104

Up to 45-hours playtime Quad mics with ENC Speaker Driver: 13mm Mivi Duopods A25



7.5-hour battery life Bluetooth 5.0 Touch Intuitive Controls boAt Airdopes 121v2 Frequency - 20Hz-20KHz Drivers- 8mm drivers Bluetooth v5.0

pTron Bassbuds Duo Bluetooth 5.1

Touch Sensor Buds 32Hrs of Total Playtime boAt Immortal 121 Low Latency- 40ms Blazing- RGB LEDs Bluetooth version 5.3 JBL Tune 130NC Playtime: upto 40 hours 4 Mics 10mm drivers Boult Audio Z40 Pro 100-hour playtime Quad Mic ENC 45ms Low Latency boAt Airdopes 190 40HRS Playback Time 10mm audio drivers Bluetooth v5.3

Wings Flobuds 200 13 mm high-fidelity drivers Smart ENC Playtime: up to 50 hours boAt Airdopes 141 playback time of up to 42 hours ASAP Charge IPX4 rating

