Apple AirPods Pro 2 to share this big new feature with iPhone 15?

Apple is aiming to bring a big change to Apple AirPods Pro 2 along with iPhone 15.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 15:34 IST
In a big surprise, Apple AirPods Pro 2 are expected to have several health features too. (Unsplash)

The iPhone 15 series is expected to bring a plethora of new features and upgrades this year including the USB-C port. Several Apple analysts and tipsters suggested that Apple is planning to shift its charging port from Lightning to a USB-C port. However, this change is expected to bring an effect on other Apple products. Apple analyst Mark Gurman has revealed that this iPhone 15 upgrade will be shared by the Apple AirPods Pro 2 too.

The latest Bloomberg Power On newsletter by Gurman says, “The iPhone 15's shift from Lightning to a USB-C port, Apple is planning to make the same switch on the AirPods Pro's charging case.” Not just this, Apple is expected to move to USB-C in the future for its other audio products. However, MacBooks, iMacs, and iPads to the latest Siri Remote for Apple TV have a USB-C port already. With the arrival of USB-C ports on iPhones and AirPods, these Apple products will share the same charging port.

What else does the new Apple AirPods Pro expect to get? The report revealed more.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 expected upgrades

Mark Gurman's report suggests that Apple is planning to give a fresh boost to the new AiPods Pro. Apart from the transition to USB-C charging port, Apple is expected to bring several new hearing health features to earbuds. Apple is rumoured to be working on a hearing test feature. With the help of this new hearing feature, AirPods Pro will be able to determine the hearing capacity of a person while playing different tones and sounds.

Moreover, Apple is planning to add a new temperature sensor to a wearer's ear canal, which will allow more accurate temperature tracking, Gurman suggested. Apart from this, AirPods Pro 2 are expected to work with the Vision Pro too.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 15:30 IST
