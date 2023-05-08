Audio-Technica launches new wireless earbuds priced at Rs. 8710

Audio-Technica has launched its new earbuds in the market today. If you are a music lover who really wants to enjoy your me-time moments, then this device is for you.

This device comes featured with a completely new and square design. To enhance your audio experience it comes with easy operation features. It also delivers clear and natural sound quality for music, games, videos, and phone calls, due to its exclusive, precision 5.8 mm drivers, the company claims.

The earbuds are lightweight and have different size ear tips to ensure a comfortable fit. They also come with an IPX4-equivalent rain-and water-resistant design, for protection against sudden rain showers.

The Bluetooth ATH-SQ1TW headphones are easy to pair, and support Google Fast Pair to readily connect with compatible Android devices. Each earbud features a built-in touch sensor control which allows listeners to control music playback, make and receive phone calls without having to access their smartphone.

Not just this they also offer up to 6.5 hours of continuous use with the headphones fully charged.

You can buy the ATH-SQ1TW earbuds for Rs. 8710 on the online shopping platforms such as Amazon and offline stores.

The company offers you the new earbuds in six different colours that are licorice/black, popcorn white, blueberry, caramel, popsicle red/navy, and cupcake pink/brown.