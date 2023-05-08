Home Wearables News Audio-Technica launches new wireless earbuds priced at Rs. 8710

Audio-Technica launches new wireless earbuds priced at Rs. 8710

Are you looking for an accessory for your smartphone to enjoy your me time? Then the Audio-Technica new wireless Earbuds are for you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2023, 16:54 IST
ATH-SQ1TW headphones
All you need to know about the new Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW headphones. (Audio-Technica)
ATH-SQ1TW headphones
All you need to know about the new Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW headphones. (Audio-Technica)

Audio-Technica has launched its new earbuds in the market today. If you are a music lover who really wants to enjoy your me-time moments, then this device is for you.

This device comes featured with a completely new and square design. To enhance your audio experience it comes with easy operation features. It also delivers clear and natural sound quality for music, games, videos, and phone calls, due to its exclusive, precision 5.8 mm drivers, the company claims.

The earbuds are lightweight and have different size ear tips to ensure a comfortable fit. They also come with an IPX4-equivalent rain-and water-resistant design, for protection against sudden rain showers.

The Bluetooth ATH-SQ1TW headphones are easy to pair, and support Google Fast Pair to readily connect with compatible Android devices. Each earbud features a built-in touch sensor control which allows listeners to control music playback, make and receive phone calls without having to access their smartphone.

Not just this they also offer up to 6.5 hours of continuous use with the headphones fully charged.

You can buy the ATH-SQ1TW earbuds for Rs. 8710 on the online shopping platforms such as Amazon and offline stores.

The company offers you the new earbuds in six different colours that are licorice/black, popcorn white, blueberry, caramel, popsicle red/navy, and cupcake pink/brown.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 May, 16:54 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets