 Best headphones under 5000: From Sony, JBL to CrossBeats, check out the top 5 picks | Wearables News
Home Wearables News Best headphones under 5000: From Sony, JBL to CrossBeats, check out the top 5 picks

Best headphones under 5000: From Sony, JBL to CrossBeats, check out the top 5 picks

Best headphones under 5000: Check out the list of best headphones from top brands such as Sony, JBL, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 19 2024, 17:46 IST
Icon
Sennheiser HD 490 PRO studio headphones priced at Rs. 34,500 on launch
best headphones under 5000
1/6 1. Sennheiser HD 490 PRO studio headphones has been launched today and the tool is tailored for professionals in music production, mixing, and mastering, offering precise sound reproduction and an expansive sound stage. 
image caption
2/6 2. With advanced features like ultralight voice coils and uncoloured frequency response, it ensures accurate audio representation across the spectrum, aiding in critical mixing decisions. 
image caption
3/6 3. Designed for comfort, the HD 490 PRO prioritizes ergonomic design, with lightweight materials and circumaural ear pads for extended wear. 
image caption
4/6 4. Users can choose between two sets of ear pads – velour for a warmer sound and fabric for a neutral response – catering to different mixing and production needs. 
image caption
5/6 5. The package includes a free license for dearVR MIX-SE plugin, enhancing the virtual mixing experience, along with thoughtful details like a reversible cable and braille markings for accessibility.
image caption
6/6 6. Price and Availability: Sennheiser HD 490 Pro will retail at INR 34,500, and the HD 490 Pro Plus will be priced at INR 41,300. However, customers can purchase the HD 490 Pro for INR 27,590 and the HD 490 Pro Plus for INR 32,990 exclusively on Amazon. 
best headphones under 5000
icon View all Images
Check out the list of best headphones under 5000. (Unsplash)

Best headphones under 5000: Headphones have become trendy among the youth due to their comfortable fit, sound quality, and easy-to-carry design. However, headphones are generally costlier than earbuds or neckbands. If you are looking for a high-quality headphone but do not want to spend much then we have compiled a list of best headphones under 5000 from top brands such as Sony, JBL, CrossBeats, and more to help you find your ideal device. This way you will know what's available in the market under your budget and you can easily compare with the given specifications. Check the list of headphones.

Products included in this article

33% OFF
Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity/Dual Pairing,Voice Assistant App Support for Mobile Phones (Blue)
(9,039)
₹3,990 ₹5,990
Buy now
20% OFF
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)
(7,753)
₹4,799 ₹5,999
Buy now
22% OFF
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue)
(48,608)
₹3,499 ₹4,499
Buy now
64% OFF
CrossBeats Roar 2.0 Hybrid ANC Headphones, Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones 40db Active Noise Cancelling, 85hours Playtime, Fast Charge, Ambient Sound Mode,47mm Driver, Built-in Equalizer Black
(530)
₹3,599 ₹9,999
Buy now
20% OFF
JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic, Pure Bass Sound, Upto 57 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, Lightweight, Bluetooth 5.3 (Black)
(5,522)
₹3,999 ₹4,999
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity/Dual Pairing,Voice Assistant App Support for Mobile Phones (Blue) 4.2/5 ₹ 3,990
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) 4.5/5 ₹ 4,799
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue) 3.8/5 ₹ 3,499
CrossBeats Roar 2.0 Hybrid ANC Headphones, Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones 40db Active Noise Cancelling, 85hours Playtime, Fast Charge, Ambient Sound Mode,47mm Driver, Built-in Equalizer Black 4/5 ₹ 3,599
JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic, Pure Bass Sound, Upto 57 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, Lightweight, Bluetooth 5.3 (Black) 4.1/5 ₹ 3,999
Hide List

Best headphones under 5000

 

1. Sony WH-CH520:

B0BS1RT9S2-1

The first on the list of best headphones under 5000 is the Sony WH-CH520 which comes with some unique features. The headphones offer up to 50-hour battery life with fast charging support. It enables users to personalize their listening experience with the EQ Custom feature via the Headphones Connect App. The headphones also come with soft earpads and head cushions for long hours of comfort. Additionally, the headphones support voice assistant, fast pair with Google's Find My Device app, and improved sound quality through DSEE.

Also read: Top wireless headphones on Amazon

Specifications
Brand: Sony
Model: WH-CH520
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Battery:  up to 50-hour

2. Soundcore by Anker Q20i:

B0C3HCD34R-2
Specifications
Brand: soundcore
Model: A3004
Connectivity Technology: Mit Kabel
Battery: 60 hours

3. JBL Tune 510BT:

B08QTVL6C5-3

The next best headphones under 5000 is the JBL Tune 510BT which comes with 32mm Dynamic drivers and JBL Pure Bass sound for high quality sound experience. It offers Multi-Point Connectivity through which users can switch between 2 Bluetooth devices easily. With the multi-function button on the earcup, you can activate the voice assistant such as Siri or Google. The JBL headphone offers up to 40 hours playtime with 5 minutes quick charge that provides up to 2 hours of listening time. It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, enabling seamless connectivity with your devices.

Also read: Sony to JBL, check out these best headphones with ANC

Specifications
Brand: JBL 
Model: Tune
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Battery: 40 hours

4. CrossBeats Roar 2.0:

B0BN1MBWV2-4

The third device from the best headphones under 5000 is the CrossBeats Roar 2.0 which has some great features. The headphone features 47mm Neodymium drivers and HyperBassTM technology for concert-level audio. It offers 40dB Active Noise Cancelling and it also comes with a Ambient mode. It comes with cushioning and flexibility for long hours of usage. It also features a microphone for crystal-clear Bluetooth calling experience. Lastly, it offers up to 85 hours of playtime.

Specifications
Brand: CrossBeats
Model: Roar 2.0
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Battery: 85 hours

5. JBL Tune 520BT:

B0C3V5X3QT-5

The last device on the list of best headphones under 5000 is the JBL Tune 520BT which could be a great option. The headphone features JBL Pure Bass Sound and Bluetooth 5.3 technology for a high-quality sound experience from your smartphone. It also supports JBL Headphones App through which users can customize their sound experience with EQ. The JBL Tune 520BT offers up to 57 hours of listening time and fasting charging support. It offers 5 minutes of charging and 3 additional hours of music. For hand-free calling, it comes with Voice Aware Easily control. Lastly, it comes with soft ear cushions and a padded headband for extended hours of listening experience.

Specifications
Brand: JBL
Model: Tune 520BT
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Battery: 57 hours 
ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony WH-CH520EQ Custom featureGoogle's fast pairvoice assistant support
Soundcore by Anker Q20ihybrid active noise cancellationdynamic 40mm driversadjustable EQ
JBL Tune 510BTMulti-Point ConnectivityJBL Pure Bass sound5 minutes quick charge
CrossBeats Roar 2.040dB Active Noise Cancellingup to 85 hours of battery lifeHyperBassTM technology
JBL Tune 520BTBluetooth 5.3 EQ customizationJBL Pure Bass Sound

These are some of the topic picks for the best headphones under Rs.5000. Did you find the device which matches your needs? Make sure to carefully check the specifications and features before purchasing the headphones.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 17:46 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window
NASA
NASA launches interactive 'Snap It!' game to educate kids about solar eclipses and cosmos
GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here
GTA 6
Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness
LinkedIn Gaming
LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets