Best headphones under 5000: From Sony, JBL to CrossBeats, check out the top 5 picks

Best headphones under 5000: Headphones have become trendy among the youth due to their comfortable fit, sound quality, and easy-to-carry design. However, headphones are generally costlier than earbuds or neckbands. If you are looking for a high-quality headphone but do not want to spend much then we have compiled a list of best headphones under 5000 from top brands such as Sony, JBL, CrossBeats, and more to help you find your ideal device. This way you will know what's available in the market under your budget and you can easily compare with the given specifications. Check the list of headphones.

Best headphones under 5000

1. Sony WH-CH520:

The first on the list of best headphones under 5000 is the Sony WH-CH520 which comes with some unique features. The headphones offer up to 50-hour battery life with fast charging support. It enables users to personalize their listening experience with the EQ Custom feature via the Headphones Connect App. The headphones also come with soft earpads and head cushions for long hours of comfort. Additionally, the headphones support voice assistant, fast pair with Google's Find My Device app, and improved sound quality through DSEE.

Specifications Brand: Sony Model: WH-CH520 Connectivity Technology: Wireless Battery: up to 50-hour

2. Soundcore by Anker Q20i:

Specifications Brand: soundcore Model: A3004 Connectivity Technology: Mit Kabel Battery: 60 hours

3. JBL Tune 510BT:

The next best headphones under 5000 is the JBL Tune 510BT which comes with 32mm Dynamic drivers and JBL Pure Bass sound for high quality sound experience. It offers Multi-Point Connectivity through which users can switch between 2 Bluetooth devices easily. With the multi-function button on the earcup, you can activate the voice assistant such as Siri or Google. The JBL headphone offers up to 40 hours playtime with 5 minutes quick charge that provides up to 2 hours of listening time. It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, enabling seamless connectivity with your devices.

Specifications Brand: JBL Model: Tune Connectivity Technology: Wireless Battery: 40 hours

4. CrossBeats Roar 2.0:

The third device from the best headphones under 5000 is the CrossBeats Roar 2.0 which has some great features. The headphone features 47mm Neodymium drivers and HyperBassTM technology for concert-level audio. It offers 40dB Active Noise Cancelling and it also comes with a Ambient mode. It comes with cushioning and flexibility for long hours of usage. It also features a microphone for crystal-clear Bluetooth calling experience. Lastly, it offers up to 85 hours of playtime.

Specifications Brand: CrossBeats Model: Roar 2.0 Connectivity Technology: Wireless Battery: 85 hours

5. JBL Tune 520BT:

The last device on the list of best headphones under 5000 is the JBL Tune 520BT which could be a great option. The headphone features JBL Pure Bass Sound and Bluetooth 5.3 technology for a high-quality sound experience from your smartphone. It also supports JBL Headphones App through which users can customize their sound experience with EQ. The JBL Tune 520BT offers up to 57 hours of listening time and fasting charging support. It offers 5 minutes of charging and 3 additional hours of music. For hand-free calling, it comes with Voice Aware Easily control. Lastly, it comes with soft ear cushions and a padded headband for extended hours of listening experience.

Specifications Brand: JBL Model: Tune 520BT Connectivity Technology: Wireless Battery: 57 hours

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony WH-CH520 EQ Custom feature Google's fast pair voice assistant support Soundcore by Anker Q20i hybrid active noise cancellation dynamic 40mm drivers adjustable EQ JBL Tune 510BT Multi-Point Connectivity JBL Pure Bass sound 5 minutes quick charge CrossBeats Roar 2.0 40dB Active Noise Cancelling up to 85 hours of battery life HyperBassTM technology JBL Tune 520BT Bluetooth 5.3 EQ customization JBL Pure Bass Sound

These are some of the topic picks for the best headphones under Rs.5000. Did you find the device which matches your needs? Make sure to carefully check the specifications and features before purchasing the headphones.

