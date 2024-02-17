 Sony to JBL, check out these best headphones with ANC | Wearables News
Discover the best headphones with ANC that can be the perfect present for anyone. From Sony's immersive sound to JBL's powerful bass, find the ideal pair for your beloved.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 17 2024, 17:24 IST
Best headphones with ANC
Best headphones with ANC: Treat your loved one to the gift of premium sound with our selection of top headphones featuring active noise cancellation (ANC). (unsplash)
Best headphones with ANC: Treat your loved one to the gift of premium sound with our selection of top headphones featuring active noise cancellation (ANC). (unsplash)

Best headphones with ANC: Finding the perfect gift for someone can be challenging, but quality headphones with active noise cancellation offer both utility, luxury and are bound to impress. From Sony's immersive sound to JBL's powerful bass, there's a pair for every music lover. Discover the top picks for a memorable and thoughtful present.

33% OFF
Sony WH-CH720N, Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, up to 35 Hours Playtime, Multi-Point Connection, App Support, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
(3,998)
₹9,980 ₹14,990
Buy now
31% OFF
JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, up to 50 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Dual Pairing, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
(47,616)
₹5,499 ₹7,999
Buy now
60% OFF
Philips Audio TAH6506BK/00 Slim & Lightweight Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, 30 Hrs Playtime & Multipoint Pairing with mic (Black)
(394)
₹4,699 ₹11,999
Buy now
50% OFF
Skullcandy Hesh Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear Headphone with Up to 22 Hours of Battery, Rapid Charge (10 min = 3 hrs), Built-in Tile Finding Technology - Mob White
(7,821)
₹9,999 ₹19,999
Buy now
36% OFF
HASTHIP® Ear Muffs for Noise Reduction, Foldable Noise Reduction Headphones NRR 26db-35db Noise Sound Protection for Studying, Meditating,Shooting Range,Mowing,Construction,Manufacturing, Woodwork
(52)
₹1,399 ₹2,186
Buy now

Product Ratings Price
Sony WH-CH720N, Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, up to 35 Hours Playtime, Multi-Point Connection, App Support, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) 4.3/5 ₹ 9,980
JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, up to 50 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Dual Pairing, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) 3.8/5 ₹ 5,499
Philips Audio TAH6506BK/00 Slim & Lightweight Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, 30 Hrs Playtime & Multipoint Pairing with mic (Black) 3.7/5 ₹ 4,699
Skullcandy Hesh Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear Headphone with Up to 22 Hours of Battery, Rapid Charge (10 min = 3 hrs), Built-in Tile Finding Technology - Mob White 4/5 ₹ 9,999
HASTHIP® Ear Muffs for Noise Reduction, Foldable Noise Reduction Headphones NRR 26db-35db Noise Sound Protection for Studying, Meditating,Shooting Range,Mowing,Construction,Manufacturing, Woodwork 3.8/5 ₹ 1,399
1. Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones:

B0BS1QCFHX-1

Sony presents its lightest wireless noise-canceling headband ever with the WH-CH720N. Featuring an impressive battery life of up to 50 hours, these headphones offer quick charging, giving you up to 1 hour of playback with just a 3-minute charge. With Multi-Point Connection, you can pair the headphones with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. The Integrated Processor V1 takes noise cancellation to the next level, ensuring an immersive music experience. Additionally, the adjustable Ambient Sound mode and Adaptive Sound control tailor the sound to suit your environment, while Precise Voice Pickup technology ensures crystal-clear hands-free calling and voice assistant support.

2. JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones:

B096FYLJ6M-2

Tune out the noise and tune in to your music with the JBL Tune 760NC wireless headset. Enjoy JBL's signature Pure Bass Sound, which has been engineered for over 70 years to deliver deep and powerful bass. With up to 50 hours of playtime and Google Fast Pair enabled, these headphones offer seamless connectivity and long-lasting enjoyment. The Dual Pairing feature allows effortless switching between Bluetooth devices, ensuring you never miss a call.

3. Philips Audio Slim & Lightweight Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones:

B096XYN3KD-3

These headphones boast an ergonomic design with slim and lightweight earpads, making them comfortable to wear and easy to carry. With active noise cancellation and multipoint pairing, you can enjoy your music without interference from external noise and connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. The easy-to-use controls on the ear cups let you manage your playlist, take calls, and control volume effortlessly. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you can enjoy wireless freedom, and the 30-hour playtime ensures uninterrupted listening.

4. Skullcandy Hesh Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear Headphones:

B08G1XKY6N-4

Experience time-proven sound quality with powerful 40mm drivers and exceptional acoustics. The Hesh ANC headphones deliver clear, rich sound combined with active noise cancellation for an immersive audio experience. With up to 22 hours of battery life and Rapid Charge technology, you can enjoy your music for extended periods. The Ambient Mode feature allows you to hear your surroundings with just two quick presses of a button, providing flexibility in your listening experience.

5. HASTHIP Ear Muffs for Noise Reduction:

B09JBL9FNP-5

For those who prefer passive noise isolation, these earmuffs offer efficient noise reduction without the need for batteries. Constructed with solid ABS-shell and thickened noise-dampening foam, these earmuffs provide a high NRR of 35dB. The adjustable headband design ensures a comfortable fit for all head sizes, while the compact and portable design makes them easy to carry. Ideal for blocking out noises in various environments, these earmuffs provide non-stop comfort for hours.

These deals offer a range of options to suit different preferences and budgets, ensuring a thoughtful and practical gift.

First Published Date: 17 Feb, 17:24 IST
