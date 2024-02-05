Botox from hell to glimpse of the future - how social media reacted to Apple Vision Pro

Nearly 8 months after its unveiling, the Apple Vision Pro finally went on sale on February 2, 2024. The first-ever customer walked out of the flagship Apple New York City store on Friday, with Apple CEO Tim Cook in attendance. At the Apple Store in the US, buyers can choose to do either one of the two things - buy the Vision Pro immediately or undergo a full 20-minute demo to get accustomed to the AR/VR headset. Most buyers have chosen the latter, and have shared their experiences on social media. From being called the best tech ever seen to 'botox from hell', know how social media reacted to the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple Vision Pro social media reactions

Snazzy Labs: After several hours in the Apple Vision Pro, there are already two fairly severe limitations in my mind:

1) the M2 is not powerful enough—the headset is held back by silicon.

2) hand controls are amazing for productivity—every game I've tried really needs VR-style controllers.”

Marques Brownlee (MKBHD): “First time I tried Vision Pro: Damn this display is amazing and the eye tracking is like magic and this feels very future and also it's a little heavy.

Second time: immersion factor is still so high. Special videos are hit or miss, you gotta get the distance right. And wow this thing is really, heavy, not sure how long I'd be able to wear this

Third time: Damn this thing is heavy. Also the typing experience is decent. There's some new cool apps to check out. But wow. So heavy.”

Robert Scoble: “Apple Vision Pro is the best consumer electronics appliance of my life. By far.”

Justine Ezarik (iJustine): “#VisionPro - it's so beautiful. A heavy little headset but wow, just an incredible experience!! Can't wait for you all to try it!”

Casey Neistat: “Vision Pro isn't just great, it's the single greatest piece of tech I've ever used.”

The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern said that the Persona feature on the Apple Vision Pro was “like Botox from hell”, and it even scared her family members.

Not just renowned tech personalities, but common folk also shared their experiences after using the Apple Vision Pro. (There were a lot of memes too!)

X user @mattsgoodtweets posted, “Went to Apple Store to do the Vision Pro demo and I can't articulate what exactly I just saw. Do yourself a favor and stop by for one if you can, it's beyond words incredible. Productivity applications are endless but the immersive videos almost moved me to tears.”

After seeing the public's reaction, Tim Cook posted, “Seeing people's reactions to trying Apple Vision Pro for the first time today was wonderful. Some people had tears in their eyes! Our mission is to enrich people's lives, and I could feel that happening in real time. What a day!”

