CES 2024: Sony previews spatial mixed-reality headset, competing with Apple Vision Pro

A day after Apple announced the sale of its AR/VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro, in the US, Sony has previewed its own headset that competes against Apple's at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. Unlike other mixed reality headsets, the Sony headset is primarily not meant for consumers but for engineers and developers, much like the Apple Vision Pro. Sony plans to collaborate with developers of a variety of 3D production software, including in the entertainment and industrial design fields.

Previewing this latest innovation, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said, “With seamless access to virtual objects, creators can work in real space with an immersive development experience.”

Sony mixed reality headset: Details

The headset, tipped as an immersive spatial content creation system, includes an XR head-mounted display featuring 4K OLED microdisplays and a video see-through function. The headset gets Sony's proprietary rendering technology that enables real-time, high-definition, and realistic rendering of textures of 3D objects and facial expressions of human characters. It also comes with a pair of controllers optimized for intuitive interaction with 3D objects and precise pointing.

The system features a ring controller that allows users to intuitively manipulate objects in virtual space, as well as a pointing controller that enables precise pointing, allowing creators to craft in virtual space with controllers and keyboards, all while wearing the head-mounted display.

At launch, Sony is exclusively partnering with Siemens to introduce a new solution for immersive design and collaborative product engineering using software from the Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform. It is powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform.

Sony says that through the headset, creators will not only be able to see real-scale 3D models in an Extended Reality (XR) environment with the high-definition display but also create and modify 3D models in it.

Sony mixed reality headset: When can you buy it?

Sony says that its mixed reality headset will come out later this year, although its pricing has not been announced yet.

Also, read these top stories today:

Online shopping regret!

Buying from online-only stores was convenient, but now we have to deal with the hassle of shipping unwanted items back to those retailers.

Dive in here.

iPhone 15 got off to an atypically sluggish start in China.

The rest of the market grew, with Huawei growing fastest on the back of Huawei Mate 60. Know why this happened here.

Nvidia just rolled out big benefits for PC buyers!

Nvidia unveiled new chips that will let gamers, designers and other computer users make better use of AI on their PCs. Nvidia says it is now leading the AI PC race after unveiling new chips! Know what has been revealed here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!