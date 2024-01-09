Icon
Home Wearables News CES 2024: Sony previews spatial mixed-reality headset, competing with Apple Vision Pro

CES 2024: Sony previews spatial mixed-reality headset, competing with Apple Vision Pro

At CES 2024, Sony has previewed its new innovation, a spatial mixed-reality headset that can potentially compete with the Apple Vision Pro. Check its features and specifications.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 09 2024, 13:39 IST
Icon
Lenovo unveils AI-powered ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1, IdeaPad Pro 5i laptops at CES 2024
Sony spatial mixed-reality headset
1/6 Accessibility and Innovations:Lenovo incorporates tactile cues on the keyboards for visually impaired users, aligning with Microsoft's Accessibility Team. ThinkPad X1 introduces TrackPoint customizations, larger TrackPads, Haptic TouchPads, and improved thermals.
image caption
2/6 New Lenovo Laptops Unveiled:Lenovo introduced Intel Evo-powered laptops - ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, and IdeaPad Pro 5i. These devices, with Intel Core Ultra processors and Windows 11, promise enhanced AI experiences for business and consumer users, boosting productivity and creativity.
image caption
3/6 AI-Powered Performance:The laptops integrate CPU, GPU, and NPU for efficient AI tasks, supporting applications like Zoom, Teams, Adobe Lightroom, etc. Copilot in Windows enhances everyday tasks. Lenovo collaborates for personalized AI solutions.
image caption
4/6 Circular Economy Commitment:The new laptops focus on a circular model by using recycled materials, post-consumer recycled content plastics, and innovative packaging. Lenovo works with partners like Toray Industries for recycled carbon fiber.
image caption
5/6 Device Intelligence Solutions:Lenovo offers AI-powered solutions like Lenovo Device Intelligence (LDI) to enhance IT control, providing predictive analytics, proactive insights, and issue remediation for better PC performance.
image caption
6/6 Product Launch US Availability and Pricing:Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 will be available in limited configurations starting December 2023, with an expected starting price of $2,989.Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,639.Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 9) is available now, with an expected starting price of $1,149.99.Lenovo ThinkVision 3D Monitor will be available in select markets starting February 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,999.Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $109.99.Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset will be available starting April 2024, with an expected starting price of $99.99.
Sony spatial mixed-reality headset
icon View all Images
Sony has announced the development of a new spatial mixed-reality headset. Check details. (Sony)

A day after Apple announced the sale of its AR/VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro, in the US, Sony has previewed its own headset that competes against Apple's at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. Unlike other mixed reality headsets, the Sony headset is primarily not meant for consumers but for engineers and developers, much like the Apple Vision Pro. Sony plans to collaborate with developers of a variety of 3D production software, including in the entertainment and industrial design fields.

Previewing this latest innovation, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said, “With seamless access to virtual objects, creators can work in real space with an immersive development experience.”

Sony mixed reality headset: Details

The headset, tipped as an immersive spatial content creation system, includes an XR head-mounted display featuring 4K OLED microdisplays and a video see-through function. The headset gets Sony's proprietary rendering technology that enables real-time, high-definition, and realistic rendering of textures of 3D objects and facial expressions of human characters. It also comes with a pair of controllers optimized for intuitive interaction with 3D objects and precise pointing.

The system features a ring controller that allows users to intuitively manipulate objects in virtual space, as well as a pointing controller that enables precise pointing, allowing creators to craft in virtual space with controllers and keyboards, all while wearing the head-mounted display.

At launch, Sony is exclusively partnering with Siemens to introduce a new solution for immersive design and collaborative product engineering using software from the Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform. It is powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform.

Sony says that through the headset, creators will not only be able to see real-scale 3D models in an Extended Reality (XR) environment with the high-definition display but also create and modify 3D models in it.

Sony mixed reality headset: When can you buy it?

Sony says that its mixed reality headset will come out later this year, although its pricing has not been announced yet.

Also, read these top stories today:

Online shopping regret!

Buying from online-only stores was convenient, but now we have to deal with the hassle of shipping unwanted items back to those retailers.

Dive in here.

iPhone 15 got off to an atypically sluggish start in China.

The rest of the market grew, with Huawei growing fastest on the back of Huawei Mate 60. Know why this happened here.

Nvidia just rolled out big benefits for PC buyers!

Nvidia unveiled new chips that will let gamers, designers and other computer users make better use of AI on their PCs. Nvidia says it is now leading the AI PC race after unveiling new chips! Know what has been revealed here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 13:19 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon