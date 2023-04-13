Home Wearables News Jabra Elite 4 earbuds launched! Check price, features and more

Jabra Elite 4 earbuds launched! Check price, features and more

Jabra has expanded its Elite series with the latest Elite 4 wireless earbuds launch. From specs, features to price and availability -- check it all out here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 13 2023, 14:18 IST
Jabra Elite 4
Jabra Elite 4 features ANC, an IP55 rating, and comes with 4-microphone call technology. (Jabra)

Jabra has launched the latest addition to its Elite lineup – the Elite 4 earbuds in India. It boasts Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, Active Noise Cancellation, and a battery life of 5.5 hours. The Jabra Elite 4 model succeeds the affordable Elite 3 true wireless earbuds, equipped with 4-microphone call technology and 6mm drivers. What new does it have to offer? How much does Jabra Elite 4 cost? Read on to know all about the latest Elite 4 earbuds.

Jabra Elite 4 specs and features

The Jabra Elite 4 offers Bluetooth Multipoint allowing users to connect to two different devices simultaneously. For quick connectivity, it comes with Fast Pair connecting instantly to a mobile device and Swift Pair linking straight to a laptop or computer. However, it must be noted that Google Fast Pair is compatible with Android OS 6.0 or higher. While the Swift Pair feature is compatible with Windows 10 or higher versions. It also has a 'Go solo' feature to use either earbuds for listening or taking calls while the other charges.

These earbuds also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) mode to filter out unwanted sounds. The Elite 4 are equipped with 4-microphone call technology and 6mm speakers. For audiophiles, Jabra also features an equalizer and an intuitive Sound+ app to let you customize the sound according to your taste.

According to the company, the Elite 4 lasts for 5.5 hours of playtime and 22 hours with the sleek case, while it offers 28 hours with ANC off. The earbuds offer an IP55 durability rating against dust and water. It comes with plus 2-year warranty.

Jabra Elite 4 price and availability

The latest Jabra Elite 4 earbuds will be available at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and Jabra authorized resellers starting from 14th April 2023. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 9999.

You will find them available in four classic colours: Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige.

