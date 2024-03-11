 Oppo Air Glass 3: These new smart glasses tout an AI-powered assistant and much more | Wearables News
Oppo Air Glass 3: These new smart glasses tout an AI-powered assistant and much more

The new Oppo Air Glass 3 smart glasses tout an integrated AI assistant.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2024, 12:00 IST
Check out the Oppo Air Glass 3 specs. (Oppo)

Oppo showcased the prototype of its new smart glasses, the Oppo Air Glass 3 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). Ever since then, these smart glasses have been creating a lot of buzz due to the advanced features and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). Significantly, Oppo Air Glass 3 provides a perfect example of how the future of smart devices will likely look like. While leading players such as Meta Platforms have already entered the race of building smart glasses, companies like Apple are also reportedly working to build something similar. However, do note that the Oppo smart glasses have not been launched in the market yet.

Oppo Air Glass 3 specs

According to Oppo's blog post, the Air Glass 3 prototype is an assisted reality smart glasses powered by the company's own AndesGPT model which is a large generative AI language model. This model will enable the smart glasses to provide advanced AI features. The OPPO Air Glass 3 is equipped with a self-developed resin waveguide which provides a refractive index of 1.70. Additionally, it comes with a peak eye brightness of 1000nits. It also supports AI voice assistance which can be activated by just pressing on the glass temple. The Oppo Air Glass 3 can control several functionalities such as music playback, voice calls, information display, color image browsing, and much more.

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a to Humane AI Pin, check out the top 5 gadgets making news at the MWC 2024

It is a simple-looking smart glass, unlike the Meta RayBan smart glasses. It weighs only 50 grams and is reported to provide a comfortable fit. The smart glasses support reverse sound field technology which eliminates the chances of sound leaks and enhances privacy. The Air Glass 3 also features four microphones for clear voice during calls. Oppo also aims to integrate more features into the smart glass in future such as providing health information or language translation. It is also reported that Oppo's smart glass will have the ability to show app notifications such as messages or emails.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 12:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

