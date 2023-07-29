Home Wearables News Promate ProPodes TWS priced at Rs. 2999 on launch in India

Promate ProPodes TWS priced at Rs. 2999 on launch in India

The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology in ProPods effectively blocks out background noise.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 29 2023, 17:10 IST
ProPods offers faster pairing, a stable connection.
View all Images
ProPods offers faster pairing, a stable connection. (Promate)

Promate has introduced its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) portfolio with ‘ProPods' in the Indian market. ProPods brings sound, texture, and detail features that have received a boost from 'IntelliTouch Control', an advanced ANC technology that delivers an immersive theatre-like sound experience. With ProPods, Promate incorporates state-of-the-art sound technologies for users.

ProPods Features

The true wireless earbuds offer the best listening experience with IntelliTouch sensors and dynamic drivers that produce high-fidelity audio. The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology in ProPods effectively blocks out background noise, allowing users to enjoy their music, podcasts, and calls without distractions. Additionally, the Ambient Sound mode creates a theatre-like environment, surrounding users with rich and high-fidelity sound. Furthermore, the Built-in ENC microphones, amplify voice during calls, providing a crystal-clear calling and listening experience even in the noisy environments. With ProPods, cancel out all manner of distractions and revel in music.

ProPods Design

These proPods have been designed keeping travel convenience in mind. The pressure-less and drop-less design of these earbuds promises a secure and comfortable fit. The earbuds offer optimized fit & usability for various outdoor activities. The added loop harness attached to the case provides extra convenience, allowing users to easily hook the earbuds onto their belongings. The actual 25 hours of playback time per charge offered by ProPods surpasses many competing products in the market, while the charging case extends this further, providing up to 60 hours of standby time, making them perfect for extended use.

Propods Connectivity

ProPods ensure brilliant connectivity with Bluetooth v5.3, offering faster pairing, a stable connection, and universal compatibility with various Bluetooth-enabled devices. It also provides voice command compatibility with Google, and Siri extending convenient hands-free control. Additionally, ProPods supports multi-pairing option for seamless connectivity.

You can buy ProPods from Amazon for Rs. 2999. It comes along with a warranty of 2 years.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 17:02 IST
