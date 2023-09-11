Home Wearables News Waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S24? You may also see the mysterious ‘Smart Ring’ too

Waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S24? You may also see the mysterious ‘Smart Ring’ too

Samsung's upcoming Smart Ring, possibly called 'Samsung Curio,' with health-monitoring features, may debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 20:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring
Samsung may launch a new smart ring, rumored to be called the Samsung Curio, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone in January 2024. (HT Tech)
Samsung may launch a new smart ring, rumored to be called the Samsung Curio, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone in January 2024. (HT Tech)

Samsung, the tech major from South Korea, has been secretly working on a new kind of ring that can do smart things. Even though there have been many rumours about the mysterious Samung Galaxy Ring and what it can do, a new rumour says that it might be launched at the same time as the premium Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone, which is expected to come out in January 2024.

Possible Debut at Galaxy S24 Series Launch

According to the leakster known as Ice Universe, Samsung is diligently preparing for the highly-anticipated Galaxy S24 series launch, scheduled for January 2024. This event may not only be a showcase of the company's latest flagship smartphones but also mark the official debut of the long-awaited Smart Ring, as reported by Techradar. Also read: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Specifications leaked ahead of launch

The Smart Ring has been in the works for a while, and it reached an advanced stage in development last month. Some people thought it might come out this year, but that might be a bit too soon because the ring needs special certifications to make sure it's safe and can keep an eye on your health. With a chorus of tipsters speculating on a 2024 release, it seems this is a credible timeframe.

Rumoured Features and Name

Rumours suggest that Samsung might call this ring 'Samsung Curio,' based on a document they filed to protect the name. The Smart Ring is expected to have sensors that can check your temperature and heart rate, and it might be able to connect to other Samsung devices in your home. It is not clear yet whether you will be able to control it with your voice or just by moving your hand.

Samsung Ring Price

And about the price, some sources say it could cost more than $299, which is roughly 25,000, but remember, Samsung hasn't confirmed any of this information.

One cool thing about the Smart Ring is that because it fits snugly on your finger, it might give more accurate readings than a Samsung Watch. So, if you're curious about this new piece of tech, keep an eye out for updates as we learn more about the Smart Ring.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 20:29 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets