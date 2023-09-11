Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Specifications leaked ahead of launch

In a recent event, the pictures of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) have emerged on the TENAA certification website, surprising tech enthusiasts and providing a sneak peek into its features and design.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 16:49 IST
The display of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be a 6.3-inch panel with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels, ensuring crisp visuals. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

After the grand launch of its Foldable smartphones this year, Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE). It is a long-awaited smartphone from Samsung. The Galaxy S23 FE launch date is not fixed yet but the rumors suggest that it will be launched sometime at the end of September.

Notably, pictures of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) emerged on the TENAA certification website, surprising tech enthusiasts and providing a sneak peek into its features and design. After the absence of a Galaxy S22 FE, Samsung fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of this successor to the popular Fan Edition series. Take a look at what can be expected from this special fan edition.

Design and Display

As reported by Tom's Guide, the leaked images on the TENNA website suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a striking resemblance to the Galaxy S23. The rear camera setup retains the three-camera array, although the flash placement has been slightly adjusted. The phone measures 158.0mm x 76.5mm x 8.2mm and has a weight of approximately 210 grams.

The display is expected to be a 6.3-inch panel with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels, ensuring crisp visuals. Given Samsung's history, a 120Hz refresh rate is expected, providing smoother interactions and scrolling.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to be powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or an Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on your region. Coupled with 8GB of RAM, this device promises snappy performance for multitasking and demanding applications.

Storage options are expected to include 128GB and 256GB variants, although there is no mention of expandable storage. Users who love to capture photos and videos may want to opt for the larger storage capacity.

Camera Capabilities

While the TENAA listing doesn't provide detailed information about the camera specifications, it is rumored that the Galaxy S23 FE will feature a robust camera system. This setup may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Selfie enthusiasts can expect a 10-megapixel front camera housed in a center-aligned hole-punch cutout.

Battery and Charging

A 4370mAh battery is expected to power the Galaxy S23 FE, with support for 25W wired fast charging. This combination should ensure the phone stays ready for action for a longer period of time.

Software

The device is likely to come with Android 13-based One UI 5.1, providing users with the latest software features and enhancements.

Launch Date and Pricing

It is speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch will happen sometime in late September, strategically positioned between the releases of the Apple iPhone 15 (September 12) and Google Pixel 8 (October 4). Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price remains unconfirmed, it is speculated to be around $699, making it a more budget-friendly alternative to the standard Galaxy S23

With this latest addition to Samsung's Fan Edition lineup, tech enthusiasts can look forward to a powerful, feature-rich smartphone that offers great value for money.

In effect, for tech enthusiasts, the upcoming weeks will be really exciting as they will see 3 great smartphones launched one after the other.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 16:49 IST
