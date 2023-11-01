 Xiaomi Redmi 5a Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Xiaomi Phones Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is a Android v7.1.2 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 5A from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 5A now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
XiaomiRedmi5A_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
XiaomiRedmi5A_FrontCamera_5MP
XiaomiRedmi5A_RAM_2GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P31598/heroimage/122075-v2-xiaomi-redmi-5a-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmi5A_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P31598/heroimage/122075-v2-xiaomi-redmi-5a-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmi5A_4
1/11 XiaomiRedmi5A_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
2/11 XiaomiRedmi5A_FrontCamera_5MP"
3/11 XiaomiRedmi5A_RAM_2GB"
4/11 XiaomiRedmi5A_3"
View all Images 5/11 XiaomiRedmi5A_4"
Key Specs
₹5,999
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917
13 MP
5 MP
3000 mAh
Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
2 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi 5A in India is Rs. 5,999.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi 5A base model with 2 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi 5A in India is Rs. 5,999.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi 5A base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Rose Gold, Dark Grey and Lake Blue.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Gold, Rose Gold, Dark Grey, Lake Blue
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Xiaomi Redmi 5a Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917
  • 13 MP
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 3000 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Up to 192 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 3000 mAh
Camera
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • PureCel Sensor
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 137 grams
  • 8.3 mm
  • 140.4 mm
  • Gold, Rose Gold, Dark Grey, Lake Blue
  • Back: Aluminium
  • 70.1 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 294 ppi
  • 69.86 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
General
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
  • December 7, 2017 (Official)
  • MIUI
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Head: 1.072 W/kg, Body: 0.910 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • No
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 2 GB
  • LPDDR3
  • 28 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 308
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Explorer, Mi cloud, Mi Remote
  • No
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
  • 16 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Xiaomi
Icon
Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Classic Black, Aqua Blue, Sea Green
Add to compare
₹ 7,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Onyx Black, Glacier Blue, Stardust Purple
Add to compare
₹ 28,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 12 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moonstone Silver, Pastel Blue, Jade lack
Add to compare
₹ 11,499
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moonstone Sliver, Pastel Blue, Jade Black
Add to compare
₹ 12,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Mobiles Icon
Xiaomi Redmi 5A Competitors
Icon
Ringme Reno Plus
(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Blue
Add to compare
₹ 5,199
Check Details
Nokia 301
(64 MB RAM,256 MB Storage) - Black, Pink, White, Yellow
Add to compare
₹ 6,169
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Sea Blue, Nature Green
Add to compare
₹ 6,749
Check Details
Intex Aqua Zenith
(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Gold
Add to compare
₹ 5,499
Check Details

Xiaomi Videos

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Xiaomi Redmi 5A News

Icon
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is nearing global launch! Check specs, feature, more
27 Oct 2023
Redmi K60
Redmi K70 series to get an early launch; Will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC - Know what's coming
26 Oct 2023
Xiaomi 13
Xiaomi 14 design and camera specs teased ahead of launch! Know what’s coming
25 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy M13
Amazon Sale 2023: Top smartphone deals under 10000; Samsung Galaxy M13, Tecno Spark 9 and more
07 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy M34
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Big discounts on Redmi 12, Realme Narzo 60X, Samsung Galaxy M34, more
04 Oct 2023
Check out the leather design of the new Xiaomi 13T.
Ahead of launch, big leaks on Xiaomi 13T emerge; Know design, price, more
19 Sep 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Xiaomi Redmi 5a FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 5A in India? Icon Icon

Xiaomi Redmi 5A price in India at 5,930 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 5A? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 5A? Icon Icon

How long does the Xiaomi Redmi 5A last? Icon Icon

What is the Xiaomi Redmi 5A Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Xiaomi Redmi 5A Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Xiaomi Redmi 5a