 Xiaomi Redmi 5a 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xiaomi Phones Xiaomi Redmi 5A 32GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 5A 32GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 5A 32GB is a Android v7.1.2 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 5A 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 5A 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31926/heroimage/123184-v2-xiaomi-redmi-5a-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31926/images/Design/123184-v2-xiaomi-redmi-5a-32gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31926/images/Design/123184-v2-xiaomi-redmi-5a-32gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31926/images/Design/123184-v2-xiaomi-redmi-5a-32gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31926/images/Design/123184-v2-xiaomi-redmi-5a-32gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xiaomi Redmi 5a 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 192 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 192 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • PureCel Sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F2.0
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • Back: Aluminium
    • Gold, Rose Gold, Dark Grey, Lake Blue
    • 8.3 mm
    • 140.4 mm
    • 70.1 mm
    • 137 grams
    Display
    • 69.86 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • MIUI
    • December 7, 2017 (Official)
    • Redmi 5A 32GB
    • Xiaomi
    • No
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.1
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 1.072 W/kg, Body: 0.910 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    • Adreno 308
    • 28 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Explorer, Mi Remote, Mi Cloud
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xiaomi Redmi 5a 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 5A 32Gb in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 5A 32Gb price in India at 6,996 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 5A 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 5A 32Gb?

    How long does the Xiaomi Redmi 5A 32Gb last?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 5A 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 5A 32Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xiaomi Redmi 5a 32gb