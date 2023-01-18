Xiaomi Redmi 8a Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 8A in India?
Xiaomi Redmi 8A price in India at 6,689 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.