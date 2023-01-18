 Xiaomi Redmi 8a Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 8A from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 8A now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    32 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    12 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Xiaomi Redmi 8a Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 12 MP
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • 02h 56m 56s
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Sunset Red
    • 75.4 mm
    • 188 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.4 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 156.4 mm
    Display
    • 270 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 81.48 %
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 19:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 400 nits
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Redmi 8A
    • MIUI
    • No
    • September 29, 2019 (Official)
    • Xiaomi
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 0.339 W/kg, Body: 1.000 W/kg
    Performance
    • Adreno 505
    • 26.0 s
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
    • LPDDR3
    • 2 GB
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 21 GB
    Mobiles By Brand

    Xiaomi Redmi 8a FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 8A in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A price in India at 6,689 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 8A?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 8A?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 8A Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Redmi 8a