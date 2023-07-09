 Xiaomi Redmi Pad 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Tablet
Xiaomi Redmi Pad 128GB is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 8000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Pad 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Pad 128GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 09 July 2023
Key Specs
₹14,999
10.61 inches (26.95 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v12
8000 mAh
4 GB
465 grams
The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Pad 128GB in India is Rs. 14,999.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Pad 128GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Graphite Grey, Moonlight Silver and Mint Green. ...Read More

(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Graphite Grey, Moonlight Silver, Mint Green
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
  • Display

    10.61" (26.95 cm)

  • Battery

    8000 mAh

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Thickness

    7.1 mm

  • Height

    250.5 mm

  • Width

    158.1 mm

  • Colours

    Graphite Grey, Moonlight Silver, Mint Green

  • Weight

    465 grams

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    80.9 %

  • Screen Size

    10.61 inches (26.95 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    220 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Launch Date

    October 5, 2022 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    MIUI

  • Model

    Redmi Pad 128GB

  • Brand

    Xiaomi

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G99

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 108 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi Pad 128gb