Xiaomi Redmi Pad 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Tablet

Xiaomi Redmi Pad 128GB
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Graphite Grey, Moonlight Silver, Mint Green
The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Pad 128GB in India is Rs. 14,999. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Pad 128GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Graphite Grey, Moonlight Silver and Mint Green. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.