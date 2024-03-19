 Oppo Pad Air 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। oppo Tablet
OPPO Pad Air 128GB

OPPO Pad Air 128GB is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 16,450 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor , 7100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Pad Air 128GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Pad Air 128GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
OPPOPadAir128GB_Capacity_7100mAh
OPPOPadAir128GB_Ram_4GB
OPPOPadAir128GB_ScreenSize_10.36inches(26.31cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37979/heroimage/151808-v1-oppo-pad-air-128gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_OPPOPadAir128GB_3
Key Specs
₹16,450
10.36 inches (26.31 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
Android v12
7100 mAh
4 GB
440 grams
OPPO Pad Air 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO Pad Air 128GB in India is Rs. 16,450.  At Amazon, the OPPO Pad Air 128GB can be purchased for Rs. 15,999.  This is the OPPO Pad Air 128GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey. ...Read More

54% off

OPPO Pad Air| 7 GB (4GB +3GB Extended) RAM & 128 GB ROM |26.31cm

OPPO Pad Air| 7 GB (4GB +3GB Extended) RAM & 128 GB ROM |26.31cm (10.36 inch) 2K Resolution|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 |Quad Speaker - Dolby Atmos|Wi-Fi |Grey
₹34,999 ₹15,999
Buy Now
Out of Stock

Oppo Pad Air 128gb Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7100 mAh

  • Display

    10.36" (26.31 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • Capacity

    7100 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Colours

    Grey

  • Width

    154.8 mm

  • Thickness

    6.9 mm

  • Height

    245 mm

  • Weight

    440 grams

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    80.55 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.36 inches (26.31 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    225 ppi

  • Model

    Pad Air 128GB

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    OPPO

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS

  • Launch Date

    July 23, 2022 (Official)

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 610

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
OPPO Pad Air 128GB Competitors

Realme Pad Mini
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹17,999
Check Details
Oppo Pad Air 128gb Realme Pad Mini
HP Slate 6 VoiceTab
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹23,600
Check Details
Oppo Pad Air 128gb Hp Slate 6 Voicetab
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹15,999
Check Details
Oppo Pad Air 128gb Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 Lte
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹16,999
Check Details
Oppo Pad Air 128gb Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64gb

    Oppo Pad Air 128gb