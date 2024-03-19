Oppo Pad Air 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। oppo Tablet

OPPO Pad Air| 7 GB (4GB +3GB Extended) RAM & 128 GB ROM |26.31cm
OPPO Pad Air| 7 GB (4GB +3GB Extended) RAM & 128 GB ROM |26.31cm (10.36 inch) 2K Resolution|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 |Quad Speaker - Dolby Atmos|Wi-Fi |Grey
The starting price for the OPPO Pad Air 128GB in India is Rs. 16,450. At Amazon, the OPPO Pad Air 128GB can be purchased for Rs. 15,999. This is the OPPO Pad Air 128GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.