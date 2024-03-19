 Wishtel Ira T1030 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। wishtel Tablet
Wishtel IRA T1030

Wishtel IRA T1030 is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 16,383 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Wishtel IRA T1030 from HT Tech. Buy Wishtel IRA T1030 now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
WishtelIRAT1030_Capacity_8000mAh
WishtelIRAT1030_RAM_4GB
WishtelIRAT1030_ScreenSize_10.4inches(26.42cm)
Key Specs
₹16,383
10.4 inches (26.42 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz
Android v12
4 GB
₹16,483 18% OFF
Wishtel IRA T1030 Price in India

The starting price for the Wishtel IRA T1030 in India is Rs. 16,383.  At Amazon, the Wishtel IRA T1030 can be purchased for Rs. 16,483.  This is the Wishtel IRA T1030 base model with 64 GB of internal storage.

18% off

Wishtel IRA T1030 10.4 inch Wi-Fi + 4G Tablet, 4GB RAM, 64GB RAM | 8000mAH Battery | 2Ghz Quadcore Processor | Android 12

Wishtel IRA T1030 10.4 inch Wi-Fi + 4G Tablet, 4GB RAM, 64GB RAM | 8000mAH Battery | 2Ghz Quadcore Processor | Android 12
₹19,999 ₹16,483
Out of Stock

Wishtel Ira T1030 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.4 inches (26.42 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Wishtel

  • Model

    IRA T1030

  • Launch Date

    July 24, 2023 (Official)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Wishtel IRA T1030 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Latest Tablets

    Wishtel Ira T1030