 Xolo Omega 5 5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Omega 5 5

    XOLO Omega 5 5

    XOLO Omega 5 5 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,399 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23896/heroimage/xolo-xolo-omega-5.5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23896/images/Design/xolo-xolo-omega-5.5-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23896/images/Design/xolo-xolo-omega-5.5-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,399
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    2 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    Key Specs
    ₹5,399
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    2600 mAh
    Xolo Omega 5 5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 2600 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 13.3 Hours(3G) / Up to 30.8 Hours(2G)
    • 2600 mAh
    • Up to 749 Hours(3G) / Up to 779 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 13.3 Hours(3G) / Up to 30.8 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 749 Hours(3G) / Up to 779 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Black
    • 10.6 mm
    • 155.5 mm
    • 76.6 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 267 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 69.97 %
    General
    • XOLO
    • Hive UI
    • Xolo Omega 5.5
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • December 20, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • MediaTek MT6592M
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Xolo Omega 5 5