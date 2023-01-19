 Yu Yunique Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Yu Yunique

    Yu Yunique is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,449 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Yunique from HT Tech. Buy Yu Yunique now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    Yu Yunique Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 271 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 271 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 8.3 mm
    • Black
    • 134.5 mm
    • 128 grams
    • 67.5 mm
    Display
    • 312 ppi
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 66.92 %
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • September 15, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yunique
    • Yu
    • CyanogenMod
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • DDR3
    • Adreno 306
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Yu Yunique FAQs

    What is the price of the Yu Yunique in India?

    Yu Yunique price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Yu Yunique?

    How many colors are available in Yu Yunique?

    How long does the Yu Yunique last?

    What is the Yu Yunique Battery Capacity?

    Is Yu Yunique Waterproof?

    View More

    Yu Yunique