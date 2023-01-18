Yu Yureka S Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Yu Yureka S Yu Yureka S is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Yureka S from HT Tech. Buy Yu Yureka S now with free delivery.