 Yu Yureka Black Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Yu Yureka Black

    Yu Yureka Black is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Yureka Black from HT Tech. Buy Yu Yureka Black now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Yu Yureka Black Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 168 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G) / Up to 28 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G) / Up to 28 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 168 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • No
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 152 grams
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 69.6 mm
    • 142 mm
    • Chrome Black, Matte Black
    • 8.7 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 441 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 69.57 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Yu
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Yureka Black
    • June 6, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.1
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • Adreno 505
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Front
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • Up to 22.4 GB
    Yu Yureka Black FAQs

    What is the price of the Yu Yureka Black in India?

    Yu Yureka Black price in India at 5,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Yu Yureka Black?

    How many colors are available in Yu Yureka Black?

    How long does the Yu Yureka Black last?

    What is the Yu Yureka Black Battery Capacity?

    Is Yu Yureka Black Waterproof?

    View More

    Yu Yureka Black