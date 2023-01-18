 Yu Yunique Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Yu Yunique Plus

    Yu Yunique Plus

    Yu Yunique Plus is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Yunique Plus from HT Tech. Buy Yu Yunique Plus now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Yu Yunique Plus Full Specifications

    • 2 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Up to 345 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 345 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • F2.0
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 128 grams
    • 67.5 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • Black
    • 134.5 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 312 ppi
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 66.92 %
    General
    • Yu
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • Yunique Plus
    • August 22, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 306
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Yu Yunique Plus