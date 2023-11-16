 Acer Aspire 3 A315 24p R46b (nx.kdesi.003) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24P R46B NX KDESI 003 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24P R46B NX KDESI 003 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 32,999 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 7320U Processor , 13.50 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 3 A315 24P R46B NX KDESI 003 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 3 A315 24P R46B NX KDESI 003 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹32,999
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 7320U
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.78 Kg weight
13.50 Hrs
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24P R46B NX KDESI 003 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire 3 A315 24P R46B NX KDESI 003 Laptop in India is Rs. 32,999.

The starting price for the Acer Aspire 3 A315 24P R46B NX KDESI 003 Laptop in India is Rs. 32,999.  At Amazon, the Acer Aspire 3 A315 24P R46B NX KDESI 003 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 29,990.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core i3-N305 Processor (Windows 11 Home/ 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics) A315-510P, 39.6 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, 1.7 KG, Pure Silver
₹41,999 ₹29,990
Buy Now
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24p R46b Nx Kdesi 003 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • 45 W
  • Li-Po
  • 13.50 Hrs
Display Details
  • 141 ppi
  • No
  • FHD LED-Backlit TFT LCD Display
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 16:9
  • 60 Hz
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • Silver
  • 1.78 Kg weight
  • A315-24P-R46B (NX.KDESI.003)
  • 18.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm
  • Acer
Memory
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 8 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Acer Harmony
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Stereo Speakers
Networking
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 2.4 Ghz
  • 4
  • AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 7320U
  • AMD Radeon
Peripherals
  • Microsoft Precision Touchpad Certification
  • 99-/100-/103-Key Acer Keyboard Layout With International Language Support Including Indicators of CapsLock and F4/Microphone Mute
  • No
Ports
  • No
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
