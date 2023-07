Acer Aspire One 725 NU SGPSI 001 Laptop Acer Aspire One 725 NU SGPSI 001 Laptop is a Windows 7 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 25,849 in India with APU Dual Core C-60 Processor and 2 GB DDR3 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire One 725 NU SGPSI 001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire One 725 NU SGPSI 001 Laptop now with free delivery.