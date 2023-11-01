 Acer Chromebook C733 (nx.h8vsi.004) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/16 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Acer Laptop Acer Chromebook C733 NX H8VSI 004 Laptop

Acer Chromebook C733 NX H8VSI 004 Laptop

Acer Chromebook C733 NX H8VSI 004 Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 21,490 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Chromebook C733 NX H8VSI 004 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Chromebook C733 NX H8VSI 004 Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
AcerChromebookC733(NX.H8VSI.004)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/16GBSSD/GoogleChrome)_Capacity_4GB
1/1 AcerChromebookC733(NX.H8VSI.004)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/16GBSSD/GoogleChrome)_Capacity_4GB
Key Specs
₹21,490
11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000
16 GB
Google Chrome
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.26 Kg weight (Light-weight)
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹24,771 15% OFF
Buy Now

Acer Chromebook C733 NX H8VSI 004 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Chromebook C733 NX H8VSI 004 Laptop in India is Rs. 21,490.  At Amazon, the Acer Chromebook C733 NX ...Read More

The starting price for the Acer Chromebook C733 NX H8VSI 004 Laptop in India is Rs. 21,490.  At Amazon, the Acer Chromebook C733 NX H8VSI 004 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 24,771.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

icon15% off

Acer Chromebook

Acer Chromebook Intel Celeron Dual-Core N4500 (Chrome OS/4 GB RAM/64 GB eMMC/Intel UHD Graphics) C734 with 29.4 cm (11.6") HD Display, Black, 1.3 KG
₹28,999 ₹24,771
Buy Now
 Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Acer Chromebook C733 Nx H8vsi 004 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
  • HD LED Backlit IPS ComyfyView Display (16:9 Aspect Ratio)
  • No
  • 135 ppi
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • LED
General Information
  • 302 x 209 x 21.3 mm
  • C733 (NX.H8VSI.004)
  • 1.26 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Black
  • 21.3 Millimeter thickness
  • Google Chrome
  • Acer
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 4 GB
  • 16 GB
  • 1
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 2400 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Built-in Microphone
  • High-definition Audio Support
  • Yes
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • No
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
  • Yes
Performance
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000
  • 1.1 Ghz
  • Intel UHD 600
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Acer FineTip Keyboard with International Language Support
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 16 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Acer
Icon
Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 UN HVTSI 010
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 32,990
Check Details
Acer Swift 3 SF313 53 78UG NX A4KAA 003
(512 GB SSD,8 GB LPDDR4X RAM,13.5 Inches (34.29 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 69,999
₹99,999
Buy Now
Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition NH QJ1SI 001
(2 TB SSD,32 GB DDR5 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 319,999
Buy Now
Acer Swift 3 OLED NX KAVSI 002
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 89,999
Check Details
Acer Laptops Icon
Acer Chromebook C733 NX H8VSI 004 Laptop Competitors
Icon
HP 15 BA035AU Z1D88PA
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR2 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 19,997
Check Details
Lenovo Essential G460 59 057056
(500 GB HDD,2 GB DDR3 RAM,13.8 Inches (35.05 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 17,370
₹100,000
Buy Now
HP 15q by001au 2LS27PA
(500 GB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 25,300
₹36,000
Buy Now
HP 14q cy0005au 7QG85PA
(256 GB SSD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 19,601
Check Details

Latest Videos

Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Acer Chromebook C733 NX H8VSI 004 Laptop News

Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India
21 Sep 2023
Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Acer Chromebook C733 Nx H8vsi 004 Laptop