 Alcatel Idol 4 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Alcatel Idol 4

Alcatel Idol 4 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 2610 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel Idol 4 from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel Idol 4 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹16,999
16 GB
5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP
8 MP
2610 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
3 GB
Alcatel Idol 4 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • 2610 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • No
  • 2610 mAh
  • Yes, Quick, v2.0
Camera
  • F2.0
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Wide Angle Selfie
Design
  • 72.5 mm
  • 135 grams
  • Gold, Dark Grey,Metal Silver
  • 147 mm
  • Case: Metal
  • 7.1 mm
Display
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • IPS LCD
  • 69.78 %
  • Yes
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 424 ppi
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
General
  • Idol 4
  • Precog UI
  • Alcatel
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • December 8, 2016 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
Performance
  • 3 GB
  • Adreno 405
  • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • LPDDR3
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Yes
  • 16 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Alcatel Idol 4 FAQs

What is the price of the Alcatel Idol 4 in India?

Alcatel Idol 4 price in India at 16,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2610 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Alcatel Idol 4?

How many colors are available in Alcatel Idol 4?

What is the Alcatel Idol 4 Battery Capacity?

Is Alcatel Idol 4 Waterproof?

View More

    Alcatel Idol 4