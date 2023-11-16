 Alcatel U5 Hd - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Alcatel U5 HD

Alcatel U5 HD is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6737 Processor , 2200 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel U5 HD from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel U5 HD now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹6,499
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
MediaTek MT6737
13 MP
8 MP
2200 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
2 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Alcatel U5 HD Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel U5 HD in India is Rs. 6,499.  This is the Alcatel U5 HD base model with 2 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Alcatel U5 HD in India is Rs. 6,499.  This is the Alcatel U5 HD base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Gold.

Alcatel U5 HD

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Alcatel U5 Hd Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek MT6737
  • 8 MP
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 2200 mAh
  • 13 MP
Battery
  • Up to 200 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • 2200 mAh
  • Up to 4 Hours(3G)
  • Yes
  • No
Camera
  • Single
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • ISO control
  • Yes
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 129.5 grams
  • Black, Gold
  • 141.8 mm
  • 71.4 mm
  • 8.9 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 294 ppi
  • 67.91 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
General
  • October 4, 2017 (Official)
  • Alcatel
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 2 GB
  • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • MediaTek MT6737
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • No
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Alcatel U5 Hd FAQs

What is the price of the Alcatel U5 Hd in India? Icon Icon

Alcatel U5 Hd price in India at 6,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Alcatel U5 Hd? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Alcatel U5 Hd? Icon Icon

How long does the Alcatel U5 Hd last? Icon Icon

What is the Alcatel U5 Hd Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Alcatel U5 Hd Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Alcatel U5 Hd