Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?

Motorola’s latest budget offering, the Moto G73 5G, is a good performance-oriented smartphone, but does it stand a chance against the tough competition?

By: DIVYA
| Updated on: May 28 2023, 13:51 IST
Get these 5G smartphones under 20000 NOW! Moto G71 5G, Oppo K10 5G, and more
Motorola Moto G71 5G
1/5 Motorola Moto G71 5G: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Motorola Moto G71 5G is priced at Rs. 18990 with a discount of 17 percent on Amazon. The phone gets a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC chipset. Sporting a triple rear caera, the phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with a 33W charger. (flipkart.com)
Oppo K10 5G
2/5 Oppo K10 5G: The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Oppo K10 5G in Midnight Black is currently priced at Rs. 19090 with a discount of 27 percent on Amazon. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset, the phone runs on Android 12 and comes with 5000mAh battery. Also, the phone gets a 6.5 inch HD+ display and 48MP main camera. (Oppo)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Currently priced at Rs. 16999 on Amazon, with a discount of 35 percent, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Exynos 1280 octa-core processor, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G sports quad cameras on the back, including a 50MP main camera and a 6,000mAh battery. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: With a discount of 18 percent, the phone is currently priced at Rs. 15499 on Amazon. The phone features a 6.58-inches Full HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor. It sports a triple rear camera setup and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. (iQOO)
image caption
5/5 Poco X4 Pro 5G: Priced at Rs. 17499 with a discount of 27 percent of Amazon comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and supports DCI-P3. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, the smartphone runs on Android 11. The phone also features a 5000mAh battery. (Poco)
Moto G73
View all Images
The starting price of the Moto G73 5G is Rs. 18999. (Divya / HT Tech)

An ever-expanding 5G canvas has made smartphone brands target even the sub-Rs. 20000 segment. These brands include Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, and Poco, with all of them offering the latest tech at affordable prices. The Moto G73 5G has just walked into this tough segment to make sure its rivals don't have it all to themselves. Priced at Rs. 18999, the phone offers the new MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, 5000mAh battery, and 13 5G bands. After spending two weeks with the Moto G73, here is what I think of its capabilities.

Moto G73 5G Design

Moto G73
Moto G73 Design (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
Moto G73 Design (Divya / HT Tech)

Notably, unlike many other budget offerings by Motorola, the Moto G73 5G has a premium feel and that is thanks to its PMMA material, which is actually plastic, but appears like glass. It's lightweight at just 181g and gets curved edges, which boosts the premium feel and comfort level. However, the soft-matte finish at the rear panel is dust and smudge-friendly, which ultimately pushes you to use a phone cover that comes inside the box. Overall, the design does a great job for those who like to have a classic and minimalistic approach (just like any other Motorola phone!)

Apart from these, the Moto G73 5G has a rare offering of a 3.5mm audio jack. It gets an IP52 dust and water resistance rating and stereo speakers.

Moto G73 5G Display

 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Moto G73
Moto G73 (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
Moto G73 (Divya / HT Tech)

The Moto G73 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel that can reach a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. It appears that Motorola has compromised on an AMOLED display in order to include 5G connectivity in the Moto G73. In the face of stiff competition from Realme, Samsung, iQOO, and Xiaomi, the absence of an AMOLED display seems like a big miss. Having said that, the display works decently enough even under sunlight. It features a punch-hole selfie camera and thin bezels at the sides, but the bottom bezels are slightly thicker.

Moto G73 5G Performance

The Moto G73 is equipped with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset. The device is fast while launching apps and playing graphically-demanding games such as Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile with moderate settings. Additionally, multitasking on the phone is satisfactory, but it did suffer some minor stutters here and there. However, while playing games for, say even around 30 minutes, the device did experience slight sluggishness and heated up a bit.

Talking about the software, Motorola has impressed us with its near to Stock Android UI, and minimal pre-installed apps. The Moto G73 comes with Android 13 out of the box with Moto's MyUX UI skin on top of it. In front of the bloatware-loaded smartphones from iQOO, Realme, and Oppo, this budget offering from Motorola seems like a breath of fresh air, which impressed us greatly. Plus, an ample amount of customisation options, animations, and wallpaper add to the overall experience.

Moto G73
Moto G73 UI (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
Moto G73 UI (Divya / HT Tech)

The smartphone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and stereo speakers that provide loud and clear sound output, with the exception of some distortion at maximum volume. With the arrival of 5G in India, I was able to enjoy faster mobile data speeds of around 600mbps with my Airtel 5G SIM and a seamless calling experience with the Moto G73, which boasts 13 5G bands.

With the Moto G73 5G, Motorola has taken security and privacy very seriously. You'll find the convenience of having all privacy and security controls in one place through the Moto Secure app. Acting as a central control center, this app helps you to easily access the privacy dashboard, manage app permissions, and customize privacy settings without wandering through multiple settings. Additionally, the secure folder feature allows you to lock apps, modify app icons, and enjoy various other privacy-related functionalities. It is really interesting to see that Motorola is focusing so much on security even though the Moto G73 5G is a budget phone.

Moto G73 5G Cameras

Moto G73
Moto G73 camera (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
Moto G73 camera (Divya / HT Tech)

The Moto G73 5G brings a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens with OIS coupled with an 8MP wide-angle and a 16MP selfie camera. However, if you are an avid photographer, you may want to consider other options! The photos in daylight with a primary camera are just about good enough, but lack colour accuracy. Sadly, portrait photography did not come up to my expectations! It lacks edge detection and you can find softness in the images. Take the phone to low-light conditions and the camera starts really struggling.

Image Samples

See all photos
+3 more

However, the 8MP ultra-wide camera, which also doubles as a macro lens, manages to capture detailed and well-lit shots. Its front camera with a 16MP lens is just about okay for casual photos, but ends up altering colours to an extent. The videos too are underwhelming to say the least.

Moto G73 5G Battery

With a 5000mAh battery, the Moto G73 boasts an impressive battery life that can last for almost 1.5 days on a single full charge, easily accommodating casual day-to-day activities such as an hour of calling, social media, internet surfing, and listening to music. The smartphone benefits from 30W charging support, which enables it to recharge from 10-100 percent in 1 hour and 10 minutes. Nevertheless, it is important to highlight that Moto G73 lags behind several budget smartphones in terms of charging speed. Smartphones like Vivo T1, iQOO Z7, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and others in this segment are better at it.

Verdict

Moto G73
Moto G73 verdict (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
Moto G73 verdict (Divya / HT Tech)

The Moto G73 5G is just about all right for your day-to-day tasks and casual gaming. The long battery life is a blessing though. It also has two more pluses on its side - 5G connectivity and a clean UI. Of course, you could say that for most Motorola phones in the budget segment too. In effect, Moto G73 5G ends up compromising a good display, anda rich photography experience, especially in low-light situations and though the battery is good, it does suffer from slow charging.

Therefore, if the price suits you and you are not too finicky about the camera, do not indulge much in gaming, want a clean UI experience, a decent performance for general tasks, a secure experience, and a 5G smartphone, then you can go for the Moto G73. However, you should check out the alternatives that are in the same segment including Redmi Note 12, Poco M5, and iQOO Z7.

Rating
3 out of 5
Price
INR 18,999/-
Product Name
Moto G73 5G
Brand Name
Motorola
Pros
  • Clean UI
  • Long battery life
  • Decent performance
Cons
  • Poor cameras performance
  • slow charging
  • LCD display
Specifications
  • Display
    6.5-inch FHD+ display, 120Hz
  • Battery
    5000mAh, 30W
  • Rear Cameras
    50MP+8MP
  • Front Camera
    16MP
  • OS
    Android 13
  • Chipset
    MediaTek Dimensity 930

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 May, 13:47 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile Reviews Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday
Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
WWDC 2023
WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store
GTA Online
GTA Online Gun Van is here! Know Daily location, best weapons and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Gameplay to launch date, here's everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6

    Trending News

    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter
    WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
    WWDC 2023
    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets