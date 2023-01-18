Apple Iphone Xs Max 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Apple iPhone XS Max 256GB Apple iPhone XS Max 256GB is a iOS v12.0 phone, available price is Rs 124,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor, 3174 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone XS Max 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone XS Max 256GB now with free delivery.