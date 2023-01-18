 Apple Iphone Xs Max 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Apple iPhone XS Max 256GB

    Apple iPhone XS Max 256GB is a iOS v12.0 phone, available price is Rs 124,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor, 3174 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone XS Max 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone XS Max 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹124,900
    256 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    7 MP
    3174 mAh
    iOS v12.0
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Apple iPhone XS Max 256GB Price in India

    Apple iPhone XS Max 256GB price in India starts at Rs.124,900. The lowest price of Apple iPhone XS Max 256GB is Rs.144,999 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone Xs Max 256gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • 3174 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(32 mm focal length)
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • BSI Sensor
    • F1.8
    • Continuos Shooting Burst mode
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    Design
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2 meter), IP68
    • Gold, Silver, Space Grey
    • 157.5 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 77.4 mm
    • 208 grams
    • Dust proof
    • 7.7 mm
    Display
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 19.5:9
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 456 ppi
    • OLED
    • Yes with notch
    • 1242 x 2688 pixels
    • 625 nits
    • 84.89 %
    General
    • No
    • September 28, 2018 (Official)
    • iPhone XS Max 256GB
    • Apple
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • iOS v12.0
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • Lightning
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • USB 2.0
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • USB 2.0
    Performance
    • Apple A12 Bionic
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
    • 64 bit
    • M12
    • 29.0 s
    • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • iTunes Store, FaceTime, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • NVMe
