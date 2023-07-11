Apple Macbook Pro M3 Ultrabook (apple M3/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos Sonoma) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Ultrabook Apple MacBook Pro M3 Ultrabook is a macOS Sonoma laptop, speculated price is Rs 169,900 in India with Apple M3 Processor , 22 Hrs Battery and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹169,900 (speculated) Display Size 14.2 Inches (36.07 cm) Processor Apple M3 SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System macOS Sonoma Display Resolution 3024 x 1964 Pixels Weight 1.55 Kg weight Battery Life 22 Hrs See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Ultrabook Price in India The starting price for the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Ultrabook in India is Rs. 169,900. It comes in the following colors: Space Gray. The starting price for the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Ultrabook in India is Rs. 169,900. It comes in the following colors: Space Gray. Apple MacBook Pro M3 Ultrabook (Apple M3/8 GB/512 GB SSD/macOS Sonoma) (512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM null,14.2 Inches (36.07 cm) Display Size)

Apple Macbook Pro M3 Ultrabook Full Specifications Battery Power Supply 70 W

Battery life 22 Hrs Display Details Display Resolution 3024 x 1964 Pixels

Display Size 14.2 Inches (36.07 cm)

Touchscreen No

Pixel Density 254 ppi

Display Features Liquid Retina XDR Display

Brightness 600 nits

Refresh Rate 60 Hz General Information Brand Apple

Operating System macOS Sonoma

Thickness 15.5 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

Colour Space Gray

Model M3

Dimensions(WxDxH) 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

Weight 1.55 Kg weight Memory Capacity 8 GB

Memory Layout 1*8 Gigabyte

Memory Slots 1 Multimedia Microphone Type Built-In Microphone

Webcam Yes

Speakers Built-In Speaker

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Audio Solution Dolby Atmos

Video Recording 1080p Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax

Wi-Fi Version 6

Bluetooth Yes

Bluetooth Version 5.3 Others Sales Package Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card Performance Processor Apple M3

Number Of Cores 8 Peripherals Backlit Keyboard Yes

Keyboard Magic Keyboard with Touch ID - US English Ports SD Card Reader Yes

VGA Port No

Thunderbolt Port 4

Headphone Jack Yes

Microphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

Not sure which

laptop to buy?