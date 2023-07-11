 Apple Macbook Pro M3 Ultrabook (apple M3/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos Sonoma) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Apple MacBook Pro M3 Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Ultrabook is a macOS Sonoma laptop, speculated price is Rs 169,900 in India with Apple M3 Processor , 22 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
AppleMacBookProM3Ultrabook(AppleM3/8GB/512GBSSD/macOSSonoma)_BatteryLife_22Hrs
1/1 AppleMacBookProM3Ultrabook(AppleM3/8GB/512GBSSD/macOSSonoma)_BatteryLife_22Hrs
Key Specs
₹169,900 (speculated)
14.2 Inches (36.07 cm)
Apple M3
512 GB
macOS Sonoma
3024 x 1964 Pixels
1.55 Kg weight
22 Hrs
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Ultrabook in India is Rs. 169,900.  It comes in the following colors: Space Gray.

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Ultrabook (Apple M3/8 GB/512 GB SSD/macOS Sonoma)

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM null,14.2 Inches (36.07 cm) Display Size)
Upcoming

Apple Macbook Pro M3 Ultrabook Full Specifications

Battery
  • 70 W
  • 22 Hrs
Display Details
  • 3024 x 1964 Pixels
  • 14.2 Inches (36.07 cm)
  • No
  • 254 ppi
  • Liquid Retina XDR Display
  • 600 nits
  • 60 Hz
General Information
  • Apple
  • macOS Sonoma
  • 15.5 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Space Gray
  • M3
  • 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
  • 1.55 Kg weight
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-In Microphone
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speaker
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 1080p
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
  • Yes
  • 5.3
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • Apple M3
  • 8
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Magic Keyboard with Touch ID - US English
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Latest Videos

Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Ultrabook News

Icon
MacBook Pro
Should you buy the latest MacBook Pro and iMac? Mark Gurman explains
13 Nov 2023
Apple MacBook Air M2
Early Black Friday offer! SAVE $250 on Apple MacBook Air M2
10 Nov 2023
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro
13-inch MacBook Pro With Touch Bar is DEAD! Apple kills it off following M3 launch
31 Oct 2023
MacBook Air 2022
Early Black Friday offer! Grab Apple MacBook Air M2 at just $899
25 Oct 2023
MacBook Air 2020
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab Apple MacBook Air M1 with a massive discount!
09 Oct 2023
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Government delays licensing mandate for import of laptops, tablets and PCs by 3 months
04 Aug 2023
Laptops News Icon

    Apple Macbook Pro M3 Ultrabook