Apple Macbook Air M2 Mqkq3hn/a Ultrabook (apple M2/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos Ventura) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop

Apple MacBook Air M2 MQKQ3HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Air M2 MQKQ3HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Ventura laptop, available price is Rs 145,790 in India with Apple M2 Processor , 18 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Air M2 MQKQ3HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Air M2 MQKQ3HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹145,790
15.3 Inches (38.86 cm)
Apple M2
512 GB
macOS Ventura
2880 x 1864 Pixels
1.51 Kg weight
18 Hrs
Apple MacBook Air M2 MQKQ3HN A Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Air M2 MQKQ3HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 145,790.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey.

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Air M2 MQKQ3HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 145,790.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey.

Apple MacBook Air M2 MQKQ3HN/A Ultrabook (Apple M2/8 GB/512 GB SSD/macOS Ventura)

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM null,15.3 Inches (38.86 cm) Display Size)
Apple Macbook Air M2 Mqkq3hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 18 Hrs
  • 35 W
  • Yes
Display Details
  • 224 ppi
  • 60 Hz
  • 2880 x 1864 Pixels
  • 15.3 Inches (38.86 cm)
  • 500 nits
  • Liquid Retina Display LED-Backlit Display With IPS Technology 500 Nits Brightness Wide Colour (P3) True Tone Technology
  • No
  • 16:9
General Information
  • macOS Ventura
  • 11.5 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • 1.51 Kg weight
  • 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
  • M2 MQKQ3HN/A
  • Apple
  • Space Grey
Memory
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Six-Speaker Sound System With Force-Cancelling Woofers, Wide Stereo Sound
  • 1080p
  • Yes
  • Three-Mic Array With Directional Beamforming
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.3
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • Apple M2
  • Apple M2
  • 8
Peripherals
  • Magic Keyboard
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 4
  • Yes
  • No
Storage
  • 512 GB
