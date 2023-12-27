 Apple Macbook Pro M1 Mydc2hn/a Ultrabook (apple M1/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos Big Sur) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Home Laptops in India Apple Laptop Apple MacBook Pro M1 MYDC2HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro M1 MYDC2HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro M1 MYDC2HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Big Sur laptop, available price is Rs 133,990 in India with Apple M1 Processor , 17 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Pro M1 MYDC2HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Pro M1 MYDC2HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
AppleMacBookProM1MYDC2HN/AUltrabook(AppleM1/8GB/512GBSSD/macOSBigSur)_BatteryLife_17Hrs
AppleMacBookProM1MYDC2HN/AUltrabook(AppleM1/8GB/512GBSSD/macOSBigSur)_Capacity_8GB
AppleMacBookProM1MYDC2HN/AUltrabook(AppleM1/8GB/512GBSSD/macOSBigSur)_DisplaySize_13.3Inches(33.78cm)
1/3 AppleMacBookProM1MYDC2HN/AUltrabook(AppleM1/8GB/512GBSSD/macOSBigSur)_BatteryLife_17Hrs
2/3 AppleMacBookProM1MYDC2HN/AUltrabook(AppleM1/8GB/512GBSSD/macOSBigSur)_Capacity_8GB"
View all Images 3/3 AppleMacBookProM1MYDC2HN/AUltrabook(AppleM1/8GB/512GBSSD/macOSBigSur)_DisplaySize_13.3Inches(33.78cm)"
Key Specs
₹133,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Apple M1
512 GB
macOS Big Sur
2560 x 1600 Pixels
1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
17 Hrs
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹160,000
Buy Now

Apple MacBook Pro M1 MYDC2HN A Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Pro M1 MYDC2HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 133,990.  At Amazon, the Apple MacBook Pro M1 MYDC2HN A Ultrabook can be purchased for Rs. 160,000.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Apple Macbook Pro M1 Mydc2hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

Battery
  • 61 W AC Adapter W
  • 17 Hrs
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • Quad LED Backlit IPS Display (227 PPI 500 nits Brightness Wide Colour (P3) True Tone Technology)
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • 227 ppi
  • No
  • LED
General Information
  • M1 MYDC2HN/A
  • macOS Big Sur
  • 15.6 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
  • Apple
  • 1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Silver
Memory
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Stereo Speakers with High Dynamic Range, Wide Stereo Sound, Support for Dolby Atmos Playback
  • Yes
  • No
  • Studio Quality Three-mic Array with Directional Beamforming
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
Networking
  • 6
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.0
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Apple M1
Peripherals
  • No
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Magic Keyboard
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Apple

Apple MacBook Pro M2 MNEH3HN A Ultrabook
  • 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
Apple MacBook Pro MXK32HN A Ultrabook
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM LPDDR3
  • 13 Inches Display Size
Apple MacBook Pro M1 MYDA2HN A Ultrabook
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
Apple MacBook MRQN2HN A Ultrabook
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM LPDDR3
  • 12 Inches Display Size
Apple Laptops

Apple MacBook Pro M1 MYDC2HN A Ultrabook Competitors

4% OFF
HP Spectre X360 13 aw0205tu 9JB00PA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
34% OFF
Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LV AZ225T Laptop
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
18% OFF
HP Envy X360 15 ed1010nr 2W7P3UA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Apple MacBook Air M2 MLY43HN A Ultrabook
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM null
  • 13.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Apple MacBook Pro M1 MYDC2HN A Ultrabook News

All you need to know about the Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop deal on Amazon.

18% discount on Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop; Check price now

27 Dec 2023
MacBook Air M1

Amazon Sale 2023: Check best deals on HP, Apple, Dell laptops

27 Dec 2023
Apple MacBook Air M2

Grab Apple MacBook Air M2 with $250 off in this amazing Black Friday deal

23 Nov 2023
MacBook Pro

Should you buy the latest MacBook Pro and iMac? Mark Gurman explains

13 Nov 2023
Apple MacBook Air M2

Early Black Friday offer! SAVE $250 on Apple MacBook Air M2

10 Nov 2023
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro

13-inch MacBook Pro With Touch Bar is DEAD! Apple kills it off following M3 launch

31 Oct 2023
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Apple Macbook Pro M1 Mydc2hn A Ultrabook