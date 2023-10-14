Asus Rog Strix G531gu Es514t Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G531GU ES514T Laptop Asus ROG Strix G531GU ES514T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 119,000 in India with Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G531GU ES514T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G531GU ES514T Laptop now with free delivery.