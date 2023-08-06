 Asus Rog Zephyrus M16 Gu603hm K8073ts Laptop Price in India(06 August, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HM K8073TS Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HM K8073TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 154,990 in India with Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen) Processor and 16 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HM K8073TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HM K8073TS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹154,990
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)
1 TB
16 GB DDR4 RAM
Windows 10 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
1.90 Kg weight
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HM-K8073TS Laptop Price in India

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HM-K8073TS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.154,990. The lowest price of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603HM-K8073TS Laptop is Rs.155,580 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

Asus Rog Zephyrus M16 Gu603hm K8073ts Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16" (40.64 cm) display, 2560 x 1600 px
Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 90 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • No
  • 189 ppi
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare Display DCI-P3:100% Response Time:3ms IPS-level Adaptive-Sync Pantone Validated
  • LED
General Information
  • Black
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • GU603HM-K8073TS
  • 1.90 Kg weight
  • Asus
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 355 x 243 x 19.9  mm
Memory
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 2x8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 2
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5.2
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
  • 6 GB
  • 2.3 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Chiclet Keyboard RGB
  • Yes
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
    Asus Rog Zephyrus M16 Gu603hm K8073ts Laptop