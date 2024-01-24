 Asus Rog Zephyrus M16 Gu604vy Nm058ws Laptop (core I9 13th Gen/32 Gb/2 Tb Ssd/windows 11/16 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU604VY NM058WS Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU604VY NM058WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 364,990 in India with Intel Core i9-13900H (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU604VY NM058WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU604VY NM058WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Key Specs
₹364,990
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i9-13900H (13th Gen)
2 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
2.50 Kg weight
See full specifications
₹351,489 23% OFF
Buy Now

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU604VY NM058WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU604VY NM058WS Laptop in India is Rs. 364,990.

Asus Rog Zephyrus M16 Gu604vy Nm058ws Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 280 W
  • 4 Cell
  • Yes
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • Mini LED Anti-Glare ROG Nebula HDR Display Having QHD+ 16:10 (2560 x 1600 WQXGA) Resolution 240Hz Refresh Rate 3ms Response Time (G2G) 1200 Nits Brightness
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • 189 ppi
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • 240 Hz
  • 1200 nits
  • No
  • 16:10
General Information
  • Off Black AniMe Matrix version
  • 2.50 Kg weight
  • 355 x 246 x 22.9 mm
  • Asus
  • GU604VY-NM058WS
  • 22.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
Memory
  • 2*16 Gigabyte
  • 4800 Mhz
  • 32 GB
  • 2
  • DDR5
  • 64 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 1080p
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
  • AI Noise-Canceling Technology
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.2
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 16 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
  • 14
  • 2.6 Ghz
  • Intel Core i9-13900H (13th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Chiclet Keyboard 1-Zone RGB
Ports
  • 4
  • No
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • M.2/Optane
  • 2 TB
    Asus Rog Zephyrus M16 Gu604vy Nm058ws Laptop