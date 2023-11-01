Asus Rog Zephyrus S Gx701gxr Ev025t Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GXR EV025T Laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GXR EV025T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 299,990 in India with Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GXR EV025T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GXR EV025T Laptop now with free delivery.