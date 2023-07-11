 Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx516prz Az122ts Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PRZ AZ122TS Laptop

Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PRZ AZ122TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 134,980 in India with Intel Core i7-11370H (11th Gen) Processor and RAM.
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
16GB
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
1/2 AsusTUFDashF15FX516PRZ-AZ122TSLaptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_Capacity_16GB
View all Images 2/2 AsusTUFDashF15FX516PRZ-AZ122TSLaptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)"
Key Specs
₹134,980 (speculated)
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-11370H (11th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2 Kg weight
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PRZ AZ122TS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PRZ AZ122TS Laptop in India is Rs. 134,980.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PRZ-AZ122TS Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/8 GB)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Upcoming
39% off

Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx516prz Az122ts Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 76 W AC Adapter W
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • LED
  • No
  • 141 ppi
  • 240 Hz
  • Full HD Anti-glare Display
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • 2 Kg weight
  • Asus
  • FX516PRZ-AZ122TS
  • 360 x 252 x 20 mm
  • Black
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 20 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-in Microphone
  • No
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speakers
  • No
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 6
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • 5.0
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 3.3 Ghz
  • 8 GB
  • Intel Core i7-11370H (11th Gen)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Yes
  • Chiclet Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
    Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx516prz Az122ts Laptop