Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx516prz Az122ts Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PRZ AZ122TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 134,980 in India with Intel Core i7-11370H (11th Gen) Processor and RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹134,980 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i7-11370H (11th Gen) SSD Capacity 1 TB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 2 Kg weight

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx516prz Az122ts Laptop Full Specifications Battery Power Supply 76 W AC Adapter W

Battery Cell 4 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Display Type LED

Touchscreen No

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Refresh Rate 240 Hz

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display General Information Operating System Type 64-bit

Weight 2 Kg weight

Brand Asus

Model FX516PRZ-AZ122TS

Dimensions(WxDxH) 360 x 252 x 20 mm

Colour Black

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Thickness 20 Millimeter thickness Memory Memory Layout 1x16 Gigabyte

Capacity 16 GB

RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 1 Multimedia Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Webcam No

Video Recording 720p HD Networking Wi-Fi Version 6

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Bluetooth Version 5.0

Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Clockspeed 3.3 Ghz

Graphics Memory 8 GB

Processor Intel Core i7-11370H (11th Gen)

Graphic Processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Backlit Keyboard Yes

Keyboard Chiclet Keyboard Ports Headphone Jack Yes

SD Card Reader Yes

USB 3.0 slots 1

USB 2.0 slots 1

Microphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 1 TB

