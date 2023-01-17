 Asus Vivobook 15 X515ea Br391ws Laptop X515ea Br391ws Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA BR391WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA BR391WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 31,890 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA BR391WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA BR391WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹31,890
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    1.80 Kg
    amazon
    ₹ 31,990 M.R.P. ₹49,990
    Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA-BR391WS Laptop X515EA-BR391WS Price in India

    Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA-BR391WS Laptop X515EA-BR391WS price in India starts at Rs.31,890. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA-BR391WS Laptop X515EA-BR391WS is Rs.31,990 on amazon.in which is available in Slate Grey colour.

    Asus Vivobook 15 X515ea Br391ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 45 W
    • 2 Cell
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • HD LED Backlit 200Nits, 45% NTSC Color Gamut, Anti-Glare Display
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • 100 ppi
    • No
    General Information
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Asus
    • 360 x 235 x 19.9  mm
    • Slate Grey
    • 64-bit
    • X515EA-BR391WS
    • 1.80 Kg
    Memory
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 1
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Yes
    • 720
    • Yes
    • Built-In Speakers
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 4.1
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    • 3.0 Ghz
    • Intel UHD
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Chiclet Keyboard With Num-Key
    Ports
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Asus Vivobook 15 X515ea Br391ws Laptop