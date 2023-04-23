 Asus Vivobook Go 15 E1504fa Nj543ws Laptop Price in India(23 April, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA NJ543WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA NJ543WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 56,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5-7520U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA NJ543WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA NJ543WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

3
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155364/heroimage/asus-15-e1504fa-nj543ws-155364-v1-large-1.jpg
Key Specs
₹56,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5-7520U
512 GB
16 GB DDR5 RAM
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.63 Kg weight
amazon
₹ 53,990 M.R.P. ₹67,990
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA-NJ543WS Laptop Price in India

Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA-NJ543WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.56,990. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA-NJ543WS Laptop is Rs.53,990 on amazon.in which is available in Green Grey colour.

Asus Vivobook Go 15 E1504fa Nj543ws Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
Battery
  • 45 W
  • Yes
  • 3 Cell
  • 6 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 250 nits
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 16:9
  • FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 Aspect Ratio 60Hz Refresh Rate LED Backlit 250nits 45% NTSC Color Gamut Anti-Glare Display
  • 60 Hz
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • 360 x 233 x 18  mm
  • 1.63 Kg weight
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 18 Millimeter thickness
  • Asus
  • Green Grey
  • 15 E1504FA-NJ543WS
Memory
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • DDR5
  • 5500 Mhz
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 5.0
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4
  • AMD Radeon
  • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
  • 4.2 Ghz
  • AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5-7520U
Peripherals
  • Chiclet Keyboard
Ports
  • 1
  • No
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • M.2/Optane
  • 512 GB
    Asus Vivobook Go 15 E1504fa Nj543ws Laptop