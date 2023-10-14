Asus X540ua Gq2099t Laptop (core I3 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus X540UA GQ2099T Laptop Asus X540UA GQ2099T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 29,890 in India with Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus X540UA GQ2099T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus X540UA GQ2099T Laptop now with free delivery.