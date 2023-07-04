Asus Vivobook K15 Oled K513ea L512ts Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Vivobook K15 OLED K513EA L512TS Laptop Asus Vivobook K15 OLED K513EA L512TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 58,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and 16 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook K15 OLED K513EA L512TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook K15 OLED K513EA L512TS Laptop now with free delivery.